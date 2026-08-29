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HDFC Bank Board To Fast-Track Search For Sashidhar Jagdishan's Successor

HDFC Bank will fast- track the process of selecting and appointing its next managing director and CEO.

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HDFC Bank Board To Fast-Track Search For Sashidhar Jagdishan's Successor
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India's biggest private lender HDFC Bank will fast- track the process of selecting and appointing its next managing director and CEO after Sashidhar Jagdishan decided not to seek re-appointment.

In an exchange filing on Saturday, the lender said, "The Board decided to fast-track the process for selection and appointment of his successor well within time."

The development comes as HDFC Bank informed that its current MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan will step down from his position on October 26, 2026.

The filing read, "Sashidhar Jagdishan has conveyed today, his decision to not seek his re-appointment as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) of the Bank."

It added, "Despite persuasion, Mr. Jagdishan reiterated his decision to not seek reappointment. Accordingly, he shall retire from the services of the Bank upon the close of business hours on October 26, 2026."

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