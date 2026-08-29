Sri Lanka vs UAE Women's Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Match 2 Live?

Sri Lanka vs UAE Women's Asia Cup 2026 Latest

Sri Lanka Women have won the toss and have opted to field.

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Imesha Dulani, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Sanjana Kavindi, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Nilakshika Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Chethana Vimukthi, Mithali Ayodhya

United Arab Emirates Women (Playing XI): Esha Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Heena Hotchandani, Samaira Dharnidharka, Rinitha Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Mehul Pranav Kulkarni, Vaishnave Mahesh, Indhuja Nandakumar, Athige Silva, Suraksha Kotte

Sri Lanka vs UAE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Date And Time

The Sri Lanka vs UAE Women's Asia Cup match will be played on Aug. 29 from 8 p.m. IST onwards.

Sri Lanka vs UAE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Venue

The Sri Lanka vs UAE Women's Asia Cup match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Sri Lanka vs UAE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The Sri Lanka vs UAE Women's Asia Cup match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Sri Lanka vs UAE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka vs UAE Women's Asia Cup match live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Sri Lanka vs UAE Preview

Playing on home soil, the UAE will look to make the most of their local knowledge under the leadership of experienced opener Esha Oza. Oza and wicketkeeper-batter Theertha Satish are likely to shoulder much of the responsibility with the bat, while leg-spinner Vaishnave Mahesh and seamer Samaira Dharnidharka lead an attack.

Defending champions Sri Lanka begin their Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 title defence on Saturday, Aug. 29, against hosts United Arab Emirates in Match 2 of the tournament, a Group B clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match 1: Thailand Beat Hong Kong China

Thailand opened the Women's Asia Cup 2026 with a six-run win over Hong Kong China, defending a total of 120/9. Hong Kong China were restricted to 114/7 in their 20 overs, with Naruemol Chaiwai named Player of the Match for her 43 off 31 balls.

ALSO READ: Women's Asia Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming

Sri Lanka vs UAE Women's Asia Cup 2026: Squads

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Chethana Vimukthi

UAE: Esha Oza (c), Archara Supriya, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Janani Thirukkumaran, Lavanya Keny, Mehul Kulkarni, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish, Uttara Iyer, Vaishnave Mahesh

ALSO READ: European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Star Players, Squads And Venues

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