iPhone 17 Pro Available With Major Discount On Flipkart: Check Offers

With Apple's next iPhone launch drawing closer, Flipkart is running a deal on the current iPhone 17 Pro that could make now a smart time to buy instead of waiting. Once all the eligible offers stack up, the effective price on the 256GB model comes down to Rs 90,900.

Where The Discount Starts

Right now, the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro in Silver is going for Rs 1,29,900 on Flipkart, a Rs 5,000 drop from its usual Rs 1,34,900 asking price, according to the listing.

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How The Price Falls To Rs 90,900

From there, the bigger savings kick in. Handing over an old iPhone 15 in exchange can bring back as much as Rs 30,000, and there's a separate Rs 9,000 knocked off for anyone paying with a qualifying Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Once both of those layer on top of the discounted listing price, buyers who tick every box end up paying Rs 90,900. For those who'd rather not pay it all at once, Flipkart is also offering a 6-month EMI option with no added interest, working out to roughly Rs 15,483 each month.

Deal At A Glance

Offers Details Device Apple iPhone 17 Pro (256GB, Silver) Original Price Rs 1,34,900 Current Selling Price Rs 1,29,900 Instant Discount Rs 5,000 Exchange Offer Up to Rs 30,000 off on eligible iPhone 15 Bank Offer Up to Rs 9,000 off with eligible Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card Effective Price Rs 90,900 (with all applicable offers) EMI Option 6-month No Cost EMI from Rs 15,483/month

Is It Worth Buying?

The iPhone 17 Pro remains one of Apple's most capable phones, built around flagship-grade hardware and a premium finish. That said, the Rs 90,900 figure isn't guaranteed for everyone; it depends on factors like the exchange device's actual condition, delivery pin code, and whether a buyer holds the right bank card.

Buyers sitting on an old iPhone 15 and holding the right Flipkart-linked bank card stand to gain the most here, potentially trimming a sizeable chunk off what it normally costs to move up to Apple's current Pro-level phone.

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