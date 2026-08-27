Amid iPhone 18 Countdown, iPhone 17 Buyers Can Avail Up To Rs 46,455 Discount. Here's How

With Apple's next launch approaching, Flipkart is offering discounts and exchange benefits on the 256GB iPhone 17, bringing down its effective price for eligible buyers.

Where The Discount Starts

The listing already shows a price cut, with the 256GB iPhone 17 available for Rs 80,900 against its usual Rs 82,900 price, reflecting a Rs 2,000 reduction. Additional savings are available through eligible exchange and bank offers.

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How The Price Falls To Rs 46,455

Buyers exchanging an eligible iPhone 15 can receive a discount of up to Rs 30,000, although the final value depends on the device's condition and eligibility. A further Rs 4,445 discount is available to eligible Flipkart Axis Bank cardholders.

When the maximum exchange value and applicable bank offer are combined with the discounted sale price, the effective price can fall to Rs 46,455. A no-cost EMI option is also available, with monthly payments starting at around Rs 4,242 over 12 months.

What's Inside The iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 comes with Apple's latest chip, an upgraded dual-camera system and built-in Apple Intelligence features. It also includes Dynamic Island, improved battery life and MagSafe support, and is available in multiple colours and storage options.

Counterpoint Research recently named the iPhone 17 the world's best-selling smartphone for the second quarter of 2026, with the device accounting for 6% of global smartphone sales during the period.

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Important Conditions To Note

The Rs 46,455 effective price is available only when the maximum eligible exchange value and applicable bank offer are both applied. The final exchange amount may vary depending on the old device's condition and will be confirmed after Flipkart's assessment.

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