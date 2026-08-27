Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Amid iPhone 18 Countdown, iPhone 17 Buyers Can Avail Up To Rs 46,455 Discount. Here's How

Flipkart is offering discounts on the iPhone 17, with exchange and eligible bank offers further reducing the effective price for buyers who meet the conditions.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Amid iPhone 18 Countdown, iPhone 17 Buyers Can Avail Up To Rs 46,455 Discount. Here's How
Flipkart's iPhone 17 deal combines a price cut with eligible exchange and bank offers.
AI Generated Image

With Apple's next launch approaching, Flipkart is offering discounts and exchange benefits on the 256GB iPhone 17, bringing down its effective price for eligible buyers.

Where The Discount Starts

The listing already shows a price cut, with the 256GB iPhone 17 available for Rs 80,900 against its usual Rs 82,900 price, reflecting a Rs 2,000 reduction. Additional savings are available through eligible exchange and bank offers.

ALSO READ | iPhone 18 Pro Max: Camera Upgrade On Cards? Expert Says Apple Just Dropped A Key Hint

How The Price Falls To Rs 46,455

Buyers exchanging an eligible iPhone 15 can receive a discount of up to Rs 30,000, although the final value depends on the device's condition and eligibility. A further Rs 4,445 discount is available to eligible Flipkart Axis Bank cardholders.

When the maximum exchange value and applicable bank offer are combined with the discounted sale price, the effective price can fall to Rs 46,455. A no-cost EMI option is also available, with monthly payments starting at around Rs 4,242 over 12 months.

What's Inside The iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 comes with Apple's latest chip, an upgraded dual-camera system and built-in Apple Intelligence features. It also includes Dynamic Island, improved battery life and MagSafe support, and is available in multiple colours and storage options.

Counterpoint Research recently named the iPhone 17 the world's best-selling smartphone for the second quarter of 2026, with the device accounting for 6% of global smartphone sales during the period.

ALSO READ | iPhone 17 Stays Best Seller In Global Markets For Second Quarter In Row

Important Conditions To Note

The Rs 46,455 effective price is available only when the maximum eligible exchange value and applicable bank offer are both applied. The final exchange amount may vary depending on the old device's condition and will be confirmed after Flipkart's assessment.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Raksha Bandhan 2026: How To Gift An SIP To Your Sister? KYC, Tax Rules Explained

Raksha Bandhan 2026: How To Gift An SIP To Your Sister? KYC, Tax Rules Explained

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com