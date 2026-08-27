Hark's AI Ambition Gets A Massive NVIDIA Boost With Gigawatt-Scale Compute

Artificial intelligence startup Hark has entered a multi-year strategic partnership with NVIDIA to develop personalised agentic AI, combining advanced computing infrastructure with a deep technical collaboration.

The partnership will give Hark access to gigawatt-scale compute capacity built on NVIDIA's next-generation Vera Rubin platform, according to a release. The company said the infrastructure will support AI training and inference as it prepares to launch its platform publicly before the end of summer.

Hark is building multimodal AI systems designed to use speech, vision and persistent memory to create a more personalised experience. The company aims to develop AI that can work across existing devices as well as its own bespoke hardware.

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NVIDIA's AI infrastructure has already supported the development of Hark Handoff, the company's computer-use model. The technology will also support distributed inference when Hark's platform launches and the future training of its own foundation models.

As part of the partnership, Hark will use several NVIDIA technologies across its AI stack, including the Megatron stack for model training, Dynamo for inference, Nemotron pretraining data and NVSentinel for GPU cluster resiliency.

“Personalized AI that combines speech, vision and persistent memory requires enormous computing infrastructure across training and inference,” Nico Caprez, NVIDIA's vice president of Global AI Infrastructure Growth, said.

Hark founder and CEO Brett Adcock said the NVIDIA partnership would provide the infrastructure needed to develop highly personalised AI and deploy it quickly and at scale.

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The company is developing its AI models, native hardware and new interfaces together, with its agentic systems designed to interact naturally with people and the real world.

Hark said it will bring its initial AI platform to market soon, with NVIDIA's computing infrastructure supporting its training, inference and longer-term development plans.

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