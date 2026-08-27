iPhone 18 Pro Max: Camera Upgrade On Cards? Expert Says Apple Just Dropped A Key Hint

Apple's upcoming 'Surprise And Shine' launch event is likely to debut upgrades to the iPhone 18 Pro Max according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman's post on 'X' on Thursday.

Gurman said that the two elements on the launch event's invite post seemed to point towards two distinct features that Apple will roll out for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Will iPhone 16 Pro, 17 Pro Prices Drop After September Event?

He also stated that the "shining light" possibly points towards a mechanical aperture design for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. This would be the first iPhone to use such technology. The physical blades are expected to adjust the lens to allow more light in and make it easier for users to use the camera in dark environments.

It will also likely aid photographers with depth of field and natural background blurring practices.

The Sky Blue colour on the invite post also likely refers to a new colour option for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, with it possibly coming in a 'sky blue' finish.

ALSO READ: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Dates Confirmed; Apple To Hold Launch Event On Sept 9

Apple has confirmed on Wednesday, that it will hold its biggest product launch event of the year on Sept. 9, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to headline the showcase.

The event will be held at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, and will be livestreamed on the company's website. According to Apple Insider, the event carries the tagline “Surprise and shine” and is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, or 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

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