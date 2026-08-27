After Brazil, India To Host 2-Time FIFA World Cup Winners Uruguay — Check Date, Venue

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced that two-time FIFA World Cup winners Uruguay as the Indian men's football team's third opponent during the upcoming FIFA international window, completing a high-profile schedule that will also feature matches against Panama and Brazil.

The Blue Tigers will take on Uruguay at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Oct. 6, at the end of the FIFA international window scheduled from Sept. 21 to Oct. 6.

India's international run will begin against Panama on Sept. 26, followed by the much-awaited clash against Brazil on Oct. 3.

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While the Brazil fixture was the first of the three matches to be announced, the Panama and Uruguay games were confirmed later after India withdrew from the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 in Indonesia. Bangladesh have now replaced India in the continental tournament.

The AIFF announced on Tuesday that Panama's men's national football team will visit India.

The visit of Uruguay makes for another big match in an unprecedented run of international football for Indian fans. Three nations that were at the FIFA World Cup 2026 recently - Brazil, Uruguay and Panama - will be visiting the country in the same FIFA window.

One of international football's most decorated teams, Uruguay are currently ranked 20th in the FIFA World Ranking. The South American giants are led by head coach Diego Forlán, who has a previous connection with Indian football after playing for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League in 2016.

Meanwhile, the AIFF has also confirmed Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium as the venue for India's clash against Panama on Sept. 26.

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With Panama, Brazil and now Uruguay on the schedule, the Blue Tigers are set for a rare sequence of international fixtures against three World Cup-playing nations within a matter of days.

India's demanding international schedule will continue in November, when the Blue Tigers are set to face New Zealand twice, on Nov. 12 and Nov. 15.

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