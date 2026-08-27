Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2 BO Collection Day 2: How Yash Starrer Compares With Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster

Toxic has recorded a noticeable change in its box office performance on Day 2, with its collections being tracked across multiple language markets. The Yash-starrer continues its theatrical run as the latest figures come in, while its performance is also being compared with the earlier release Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar 2 Takes A Big Lead Over Toxic On Day 2

Toxic has collected Rs 9.61 crore live on Day 2 across 15,798 shows, with an overall occupancy of 22.1%. As per Sacnilk, its India net collection has reached Rs 110.71 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 132.09 crore so far; final Day 2 box office figures are yet to be reported.

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In comparison, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earned Rs 80.72 crore on Day 2 from 20,125 shows. The film recorded 52.8% occupancy and has taken its India net total to Rs 226.27 crore. This includes earnings from paid previews. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 271.36 crore.

As per the latest box office tracking figures, Dhurandhar 2 is ahead of Toxic by Rs 71.11 crore on Day 2.

Language-Wise Day 2

As per Sacnilk data, Toxic's Hindi version recorded Rs 5.96 crore live from 11,137 shows at 21% occupancy on Day 2. Kannada earned Rs 2.40 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 73 lakh, Tamil at Rs 40 lakh and Malayalam at Rs 12 lakh. The final Day 2 figures are yet to be reported.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama set in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s.

Cast

Yash reportedly plays a dual role, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also starring.

Shot in Kannada and English, the film was released in multiple Indian languages. Toxic has a runtime of 3 hours and 14 minutes and arrived in theatres on August 26.

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