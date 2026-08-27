Kotak Mahindra Investments CFO Siddarth Gandotra Resigns, Hiren Vora To Succeed

Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd.'s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Siddarth Gandotra resigned from the position, with Hiren Vora taking over the role from him, as per an exchange filing from the company on Thursday.

Gandotra's resignation will come into effect from the closing hours of Aug. 31 onwards, with Vora formally taking over from Sept.1, according to the filing. Vora is the firm's Head of Treasury and a qualified chartered accountant. He has not been part of the Kotak Mahindra Group for the past 18 years.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Plans Challenging NCLT Order Granting Subhash Chandra 99.97% Debt Haircut

"My journey at Kotak Mahindra Investments has been immensely enriching and rewarding. The role has provided me with invaluable learning opportunities, professional growth, and the privilege of working alongside exceptional colleagues. I am grateful for the trust, responsibility, and support that I have received throughout my tenure," Gandotra said in his resignation letter.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Board and the Audit Committee for their guidance, encouragement, and confidence in me," he added.

ALSO READ: Margin Squeeze To RoE Drop: How HDFC Bank Trailed ICICI Bank Under Sashidhar Jagdishan Era

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.