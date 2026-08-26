Yash's Toxic Beats Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar With A Massive Day 1 Lead — Check Earnings

Yash's Toxic has taken a clear lead over Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar at the box office on the opening day. The two films are drawing attention with their theatrical performance, with Toxic currently ahead in the race.

Toxic Beats Dhurandhar On Day 1

Toxic has collected Rs 72.84 crore net on Day 1 from 17,405 shows, according to the latest figures from trade tracker Sacnilk. The film has also crossed the Rs 50 crore net mark on its opening day. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 85.95 crore, with final figures yet to be reported.

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In comparison, Dhurandhar earned Rs 28 crore net on its opening day from 14,057 shows. Its India gross stood at Rs 33.60 crore, while the film collected Rs 7.75 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 41.35 crore.

With the current figures, Toxic is ahead of Dhurandhar by Rs 44.84 crore in India net collections on Day 1.

Language-Wise Collection

The Hindi version of Toxic has contributed the highest amount so far, earning Rs 40.07 crore from 11,461 shows at 44% occupancy. The Kannada version collected Rs 18.53 crore from 1,600 shows with 87% occupancy.

The Telugu version added Rs 9.59 crore from 2,483 shows at 58% occupancy, while the Tamil version earned Rs 3.60 crore from 1,519 shows with 38% occupancy. The Malayalam version contributed Rs 1.05 crore from 342 shows at 54% occupancy, the report stated.

Can Toxic Score An Rs 80 Crore Opening?

With Rs 72.84 crore already recorded in live Day 1 figures, Toxic is currently Rs 7.16 crore short of the Rs 80 crore mark. The final India collection is still awaited, so the opening-day total could change once the final figures are reported.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an upcoming action thriller starring Yash in the lead role. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria in important roles. It is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions and is backed by Monster Mind Creations.

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