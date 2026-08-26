Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash's Magnum Opus Off To A Strong Start, Check Wednesday Earnings

Yash is back on the big screen with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and the highly anticipated film has made a strong start at the box office.

The movie, which marks Yash's return after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2, has generated considerable buzz among fans and trade circles.

Early reports indicate that Toxic is recording impressive numbers on its opening day, with audiences turning up across multiple regions and language markets in India.

Box Office Day 1 Collection

The magnum opus has grossed Rs 45.83 crore so far on its opening day across 13,188 shows in 3,682 theatres and 1,355 cities, recording an overall occupancy of 45.9%, according to trade tracker TrackTollywood. The film has also registered 1,041 housefull shows and 4,282 fast-filling shows so far. Language-wise, Toxic has collected Rs 18.82 crore in Hindi, followed by Rs 14.30 crore in Kannada, Rs 9.46 crore in Telugu, Rs 2.64 crore in Tamil and Rs 61.06 lakh in Malayalam.

Meanwhile, according to Sacnilk's live estimates, the film reporting an India net collection of Rs 31.76 crore and an India gross of Rs 37.48 crore from 9,003 shows at an overall occupancy of 44.3%. The Hindi version has contributed Rs 14.66 crore net, followed by Kannada at Rs 10.01 crore, Telugu at Rs 5.14 crore, Tamil at Rs 1.43 crore and Malayalam at Rs 52 lakh. The Kannada version has recorded the highest occupancy at 83%.

As both trackers provide live estimates, the figures may vary based on their respective tracking and update methods.

Advance Booking

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has recorded an India advance booking gross of Rs 21.25 crore for its Thursday, August 27 shows. So far, 7.02 lakh tickets have been sold across 23,746 shows in 3,460 theatres and 1,204 cities.

ALSO READ: Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1 Predictions: Yash's Film Eyes Big Start, Can It Cross Rs 100-Crore?

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama set in Goa between the 1940s and 1970s, following a man's rise in the world of crime. Yash plays a dual role, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also part of the cast.

Shot in Kannada and English and released in multiple Indian languages, the 3-hour-and-14-minute film is released in theatres on August 26.

ALSO READ: Toxic X Reviews: From 'Pure Madness' To 'Big Disappointment', Yash's Film Gets Mixed Reactions

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