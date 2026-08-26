Onam 2026: 6 Movies And Shows To Watch For A Glimpse Of Kerala's Culture

Onam is a wonderful time to celebrate Kerala's traditions, stories and vibrant cultural heritage. If you want to experience the spirit of the state from home, these movies, documentaries and shows offer different glimpses of its people, food, rituals and festivals.

1. Manorathangal – ZEE5

Manorathangal is a nine-part anthology inspired by the short stories of renowned Malayalam writer M. T. Vasudevan Nair. Featuring actors such as Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy Thiruvothu, the series explores relationships, social realities and everyday life in Kerala. Its stories provide a closer look at the culture and landscapes that shaped Nair's writing.

2. Theyyam: Dance Of Gods – discovery+

Theyyam is one of Kerala's most distinctive ritual art forms, known for its elaborate costumes, striking makeup, music and performances. Theyyam: Dance Of Gods explores this traditional practice and the beliefs and legends connected with it. The documentary also highlights the importance of Theyyam within local communities.

3. Ustad Hotel – JioHotstar

Directed by Anwar Rasheed, Ustad Hotel stars Dulquer Salmaan and Thilakan. The film follows Faizi, a young man who returns to Kozhikode and starts working with his grandfather at a local hotel. Through Malabar cuisine, family relationships and hospitality, the film presents an authentic flavour of Kerala's coastal culture.

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4. Rhythm Of The Oars: Kerala Boat Race Festival – discovery+

The documentary explores Vallam Kali, Kerala's famous snake boat race. Set around the backwaters of Kuttanad, it looks at the history of the tradition and the communities involved in keeping it alive. The film also highlights the teamwork of rowers and the craftsmanship behind the boats.

5. India's Megafestivals – JioHotstar

India's Megafestivals travels across the country to showcase major celebrations and their cultural significance. The series explores rituals, traditions and community gatherings, offering viewers a wider look at India's diverse festival culture.

6. Festival Of Elephants: Thrissur Pooram – Prime Video

Thrissur Pooram is known for decorated elephants, traditional percussion and grand processions. Festival Of Elephants: Thrissur Pooram explores the celebration, its rituals and the preparation and community participation behind the spectacular event.

Together, these titles offer different ways to discover Kerala's traditions, food, art and festivals while celebrating the spirit of Onam.

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