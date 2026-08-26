School Holidays August 2026: Eid-e-Milad, Onam, Raksha Bandhan; Check Key Dates

The final week of August has begun, and students in some parts of India may get festival-linked school holidays in the coming days. Eid-e-Milad, Onam and Raksha Bandhan are among the key festivals being observed this week, although school closures will vary depending on state government notifications, local holidays and individual school calendars.

School Holidays August 2026: Eid-e-Milad, Onam, Raksha Bandhan Dates

August 26 (Wednesday): Eid-e-Milad

Also known as Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid, Eid-e-Milad commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the final prophet in Islam. The occasion is observed by Muslims across the world and is listed as a holiday in some state calendars, while school closures may vary.

However, whether schools remain closed on August 26 will depend on the respective state government's holiday calendar and the school's academic schedule.

August 26 (Wednesday): Onam

Onam 2026 will be celebrated in Kerala on August 26, with Thiruvonam being the main day of the festival. The wider Onam celebrations also include First Onam on August 25, Third Onam on August 27 and Fourth Onam on August 28.

Schools and educational institutions in Kerala may observe holidays in line with the state's official holiday calendar. Parents and students should check their school's academic calendar or latest circular for the exact closure dates.

Also Read: Bank Holiday Alert: Banks To Remain Closed For 4 Days This Week; Check State-Wise List

August 28 (Friday): Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan, the Hindu festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, will be observed on August 28. The festival is traditionally marked by sisters tying rakhi on their brother's wrists, followed by family gatherings and celebrations.

Whether August 28 is a school holiday will depend on the state, local administration and individual school calendar. Not all schools across India are expected to remain closed.

Also Read: School Holidays 2026: Full List Of Holidays Coming Up In September

Will Schools Be Closed On August 26 And August 28?

Schools will not necessarily remain closed across India on August 26 or August 28. There is no single school holiday schedule applicable to all students across India. Festival holidays can differ from state to state and may also vary between education boards and individual schools.

Parents and students should therefore check the official 2026 holiday notification issued by their respective state education department. It is also advisable to refer to the school's academic calendar or latest circular, particularly for CBSE, ICSE and private schools that may follow their own holiday schedules.

Schools may also announce last-minute closures or additional local holidays through official websites, SMS alerts, notice boards or other communication channels.

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