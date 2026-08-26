Juniper Green Q1 Results: Profit Surges 54%, Margin Expands; Revenue Nears Rs 300 Crore

Juniper Green Energy reported a 54.4% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 33.5 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 21.7 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations surged 81.2% YoY to Rs 291.2 crore from Rs 160.7 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA rose 89.4% to Rs 261.5 crore from Rs 138.1 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 89.8% from 85.9%.

The renewable energy company said the results were approved by its board on August 26 and have been subject to limited review by its statutory auditors.

The strong quarterly performance comes soon after Juniper Green Energy made its stock market debut. The company completed its initial public offering at an issue price of Rs 225 per share, with its equity shares listed on both the NSE and BSE on August 6, 2026.

This was the first time the company prepared quarterly financial results in accordance with listing requirements.

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The company said it is primarily engaged in the sale of power and in establishing, commissioning, operating and maintaining renewable power generation plants in India.

It also noted that the group commenced commercial generation and sale of power from certain projects during the quarter, expanding its operational base.

Juniper Green cautioned that the renewable energy business is seasonal and that the quarter's performance is not strictly comparable with the year-ago period, nor should it be considered indicative of the full-year performance for FY27.

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