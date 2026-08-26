Nepal Flash Flood: Indian Embassy Shares Emergency Helpline

The Indian Embassy in Nepal on Wednesday shared emergency contact numbers for Indian nationals affected by a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River that swept through Nepal's Nuwakot and Dhading districts.

At least 72 people have died, while 500 others, including 133 Indians, remain missing from the flood-hit areas. The floodwaters reportedly originated from the Tibetan side of the border, causing extensive damage and washing away several villages in Nepal, according to Nepali media reports.

ALSO READ | Nepal Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises, Up To 500 Missing

Indian Embassy in Nepal has shared emergency contact numbers for assistance in the flood affected area in a post on X.

For assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal today, the following emergency numbers may be contacted:

+977 985 131 6807

+977 970 910 7500

Both emergency numbers can also be contacted through WhatsApp, the post added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with the people of Nepal following the flash floods. In a post on X, Modi said he spoke to Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and assured him that India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal.

The floods caused extensive damage and washed away several villages in the region.

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