Nepal Flash Floods: Videos Of Swept Away Bridges, Wrecked Roads Go Viral

Scary videos of bridges being swept away and roads being inundated have surfaced on social media after flash floods hit Nepal's Nuwakot and Dhading districts on Wednesday. The floods caused extensive damage and washed away several villages in the region.

At least eight people have died, while 384 others, including 109 Indians, remain missing after floodwaters from the Bhote Koshi River swept through the two districts. Rescue and relief operations are underway as authorities continue efforts to locate those missing and assess the damage.

According to Nepali media reports, the floodwaters originated from the Tibetan side of the border.

A viral video shared by user Nikhil Saini on X shows the CCTV footage from the Gyirong Port in Tibet, China, directly opposite Nepal's Rasuwa district. The user shared that the flash flood hit this area first and later caused massive havoc in Nepal.

An ANI video, shared visuals from the flood-affected Nuwakot district in Nepal.

Meanhwile Nepal Police shared a video of the flahs flood entering the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa from the Tibetan side, districts along the Trishuli River basin on X.

In another video, strong flash flood water seen breaking bridges and causing destruction across districts.



In video posted on X by World Updates, visuals show sudden, massive flooding near villages as residents evacuate their homes.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods Live: Xi Jinping Mandates All-Out Efforts For Search And Rescue; New Delhi To Send Relief Materials

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