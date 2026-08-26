Nepal Flash Floods: Videos Of Swept Away Bridges, Wrecked Roads Go Viral

Scary videos of bridges being swept away and roads being inundated have surfaced on social media after flash floods hit Nepal's Nuwakot and Dhading districts on Wednesday. The floods caused extensive damage and washed away several villages in the region.
At least eight people have died, while 384 others, including 109 Indians, remain missing after floodwaters from the Bhote Koshi River swept through the two districts. Rescue and relief operations are underway as authorities continue efforts to locate those missing and assess the damage.
According to Nepali media reports, the floodwaters originated from the Tibetan side of the border.
A viral video shared by user Nikhil Saini on X shows the CCTV footage from the Gyirong Port in Tibet, China, directly opposite Nepal's Rasuwa district. The user shared that the flash flood hit this area first and later caused massive havoc in Nepal.
This is seriously scary. CCTV footage from Gyirong Port in Tibet, China, directly opposite Nepal's Rasuwa district. This flash flood hit here first and later caused massive havoc in Nepal. Can't even imagine someone surviving this. Prayers for everyone affected. 🙏 https://t.co/o805P8KGSu pic.twitter.com/31QzZ64aBD— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 26, 2026
Scary visuals from today show people desperately running for safety as the flash flood hits Gyirong Port, China, but they couldn't find a safe place to escape.— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 26, 2026
The flood later hit Nepal, with hundreds reported missing, including 126 Indian tourists. pic.twitter.com/4wzPFeYWYJ
An ANI video, shared visuals from the flood-affected Nuwakot district in Nepal.
#WATCH | Nepal: Visuals from the flood-affected Nuwakot district in Nepal.— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026
The swollen Bhotekoshi River tore through Nuwakot, leading to homes being swept away, families being separated, and many people still missing. pic.twitter.com/oQ2MJpnxsP
Meanhwile Nepal Police shared a video of the flahs flood entering the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa from the Tibetan side, districts along the Trishuli River basin on X.
भोटेकोसी नदी रसुवामा तिब्बत तर्फबाट ठुलो बाढी प्रवेश गरेकोले अर्को सूचना नआउँदासम्म त्रीशुली नदीको तटिय क्षेत्रका जिल्लाहरु नुवाकोट, धादिङ, चितवन, गोरखा लगायतका स्थानहरूमा उच्च सतर्कता सहित सुरक्षित स्थानमा रहन अनुरोध छ। pic.twitter.com/Zun6icZZCM— Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) August 26, 2026
In another video, strong flash flood water seen breaking bridges and causing destruction across districts.
Tragedy in Nepal near the border with Tibet, as what appears to be a glacial lake in China burst, sending a wall of water through mountain villages north of Kathmandu and washing away everything in its path. 🙏🇳🇵 pic.twitter.com/VQfMmYF1kN— Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) August 26, 2026
In video posted on X by World Updates, visuals show sudden, massive flooding near villages as residents evacuate their homes.
Breaking : Visuals show sudden massive flooding, sparking panic as residents evacuate their homes and move to safer areas in Nepal. pic.twitter.com/PQyyWOKIgx— World Updates (@Updatesofwworld) August 26, 2026
ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods Live: Xi Jinping Mandates All-Out Efforts For Search And Rescue; New Delhi To Send Relief Materials
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