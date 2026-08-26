200 Squats For Missing Target: Bizarre Workplace Punishment Leaves Woman With Muscle Breakdown

Yang, a 25-year-old tele-sales employee in Hangzhou, China, was hospitalised with rhabdomyolysis, a potentially life-threatening condition involving the rapid breakdown of muscle tissue, after allegedly being made to perform 200 squats as punishment for failing to meet her work targets.

The woman had recently moved to Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province for her first job. According to the South China Morning Post, she joined a loan assistance company as a financial consultant in June, although her primary role involved tele-sales.

According to reports, Yang's team manager, surnamed Zhang, required each staff member to make 200 calls, invite at least one client and secure one potential customer who expressed an interest in working with the company each day.

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Yang failed to meet the required targets on July 28 and was reportedly given two options: perform 100 squats or pay a penalty of 50 yuan (about Rs 700) for each unfinished task.

Unable to pay the penalty, Yang chose to perform 200 squats to keep her job.

“I have no money,” she reportedly said.

She recorded videos of herself performing the squats in batches at different locations in the office building and sent them to her supervisor as proof.

After completing the exercise, Yang reportedly struggled to stand and was seen stumbling when she tried to walk. She later experienced severe pain in her legs.

Yang said she could not afford to seek medical attention immediately. Five days later, after noticing that her urine had turned dark, she went to the hospital.

Doctors diagnosed her with rhabdomyolysis, a condition in which damaged muscle tissue breaks down and releases its contents into the bloodstream. In severe cases, these substances can damage the kidneys and lead to potentially fatal kidney failure.

According to reports, Yang's creatine kinase (CK) level was above 16,000 U/L. A CK level significantly above normal is commonly used as an indicator of rhabdomyolysis.

Fortunately, Yang did not suffer kidney failure. Doctors advised her to rest and avoid strenuous physical activity while she recovered.

She said her medical expenses totalled around 1,400 yuan, or approximately Rs 19,877.

Zhang addressed the matter after Yang sought help through a local conflict-resolution television programme.

He reportedly admitted to violating labour regulations during an interview with a reporter but maintained that the incident was not the company's responsibility. He also said the compensation sought by Yang was more than he was willing to accept.

Yang subsequently filed a complaint with the labour inspection department responsible for overseeing the company. Officials reportedly told her they would investigate the matter.

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Under Chinese labour law, employers or responsible staff members who physically abuse or insult employees can face penalties, including detention for up to 15 days.

The case has also sparked criticism on social media, with users questioning the use of physical punishment in the workplace.

One user reportedly said Zhang should be detained for 15 days, while another argued that no job was more important than one's health.

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