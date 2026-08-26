GTA 6 Leaks: Rockstar Calls Spoilers 'Unfortunate', Apologises For Game Launch Delay

Rockstar Games, the publisher and developer of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), addressed the gameplay video leaks circulating across the internet by an individual going by the handle 'Cyberleek', calling it "heartbreaking" for its team, as per a post on 'X' on Wednesday.

The company stated that this was not how it intended for fans to see the game, apologising for the delay in the game's launch as well as showcasing gameplay footage.

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"It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time," the company said in an 'X' post.

"We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has - from getting the game finished (nearly there!) to sharing more details and official gameplay, and providing the community with everything you want to know," it added.

Rockstar Games will be premiering an "extended look" of the game, which is likely to feature additional details regarding GTA VI's gameplay, story, characters as well as open world design and activities.

Titled Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look, it will be available on Netflix in India at 12:30 am IST on Friday, Aug. 28. It will then release on its official website and its official YouTube account.

The company has not released any footage with regards to gameplay so far, instead releasing two cinematic trailers as well as multiple screenshots and stills of the game.

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"We are very excited for everyone to see the extended look tomorrow. It has taken longer than we wanted to get it ready, but as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations, and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve," the company wrote.

This promo is expected to tide fans over until the game officially launches for the Xbox X|S and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles on Nov. 19, 2026, 13 years after its predecessor GTA V had released on Sept. 17 2013.

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