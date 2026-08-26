Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes Named PFA Men's Player Of The Year — Check Past 10 Winners

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been named the PFA Men's Players' Player of the Year, becoming the first player from the club to win the award since former England captain Wayne Rooney won in 2010.

Fernandes received the honour at the Professional Footballers' Association's annual awards ceremony in Manchester on Tuesday, finishing ahead of Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

"It is obviously a very proud moment," Fernandes said. "They are the ones you go on the pitch against and it's probably not easy to vote for someone you play against, so it is a very good moment."

The Manchester United captain's outstanding season earned him the prize, which is chosen by other experts. Last season, Fernandes scored nine goals and set a record with 21 assists in the Premier League as United rallied to finish third.

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The 31-year-old, who joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in 2020, surpassed 200 goal contributions for the club across all competitions in February.

Fernandes had already won the Football Writers' Association's Player of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Year awards earlier this summer.

The Portuguese midfielder's latest achievement was confirmed by the PFA, which said Fernandes had been selected by his fellow professionals as the Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year for 2026.

Nico O'Reilly Wins Young Player Of The Year

There was also an award for Manchester City, with Nico O'Reilly named the PFA Men's Young Player of the Year.

O'Reilly made 34 league appearances for City last season in what proved to be a breakout campaign under Pep Guardiola. His performances also earned him a place in England's FIFA World Cup squad.

The youngster also scored a brace against Arsenal at Wembley as Manchester City won the Carabao Cup in February.

Arsenal Lead PFA Team Of The Year Representation

Arsenal had the strongest representation in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year, with five players included, followed by Manchester City with four.

Bruno Fernandes and Brentford's Igor Thiago completed the side.

The PFA Premier League Team of the Year was selected by the players and included David Raya in goal; Arsenal defenders Jurriën Timber, Gabriel and William Saliba; and Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly.

The midfield comprised Arsenal's Declan Rice, Manchester United's Fernandes and Manchester City's Rayan Cherki, while Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo and Igor Thiago formed the attacking line.

PFA Award Winners (Men's)

Premier League Player of the Year: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Premier League Young Player of the Year: Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City)

PFA Premier League Team of the Year

David Raya; Jurriën Timber, Gabriel, William Saliba, Nico O'Reilly; Declan Rice, Bruno Fernandes, Rayan Cherki; Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland, Igor Thiago.

Past 10 Winners Of The PFA Men's Players' Player Of The Year

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