Dividend Alert: This Oil Ministry PSU Declares Rs 2.5/Share Payout; Check Record Date

Engineers India Ltd is set to seek shareholder approval for a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for FY26, adding to the interim dividends already declared by the company.

The announcement comes as the state-owned engineering consultancy firm prepares to hold its 61st Annual General Meeting on Sept. 18, 2026, according to BSE filings.

The AGM is scheduled for Sept. 18 at 11:00 AM and will be conducted through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. Shareholders will vote on the proposed final dividend along with other resolutions.

At a face value of Rs 5 per share, the proposed Rs 2.50 dividend represents 50% of the face value. The AGM will also consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Directors' and Auditors' reports.

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Engineers India will also seek approval for the reappointment of Rajiv Agarwal and Arun Kumar, who are retiring by rotation and are eligible for reappointment. Shareholders will also vote on the appointment of Atul Gupta as Chairman and Managing Director, along with Kahuli Sema and Ashish Kumar Gupta as Non-Official Independent Directors.

The company has scheduled remote e-voting from Sept. 14 to 17. Shareholders who cast their votes remotely can participate in the AGM but will not be allowed to vote again during the meeting.

The dividend proposal follows Engineers India's strong performance in the first quarter of FY27. The company reported a net profit of Rs 158 crore, compared with Rs 65.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA rose 75.3% year-on-year to Rs 126.6 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 15.4% from 8.3%.

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Revenue, however, declined 5.8% to Rs 820 crore from Rs 870 crore in the corresponding quarter.

On the stock market, Engineers India has delivered a 28.73% return over the past year. The stock stood at Rs 251.89 as of Aug. 26, compared with Rs 195.68 a year earlier. It has traded between a 52-week high of Rs 267 and a low of Rs 163.55.

The stock closed Wednesday's session at Rs 251.89, up Rs 1.51, or 0.60%, from its previous close of Rs 250.38. During the session, it touched a high of Rs 253.92 and a low of Rs 248.85.

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