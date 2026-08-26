Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Leaves Sunny Deol Film Far Behind

Both Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 are continuing their theatrical runs, with the latest numbers showing a clear difference in their box office performance. The two films have followed different collection trends through their first 12 days.

Awarapan 2 Vs Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 12

On Day 12, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 3.75 crore from 9,224 shows, while Batwara 1947 earned Rs 55 lakh from 2,688 shows. According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 recorded a 36.4% rise over its previous day, whereas Batwara 1947 saw a bigger 57.1% jump.

Despite the higher growth percentage for Batwara 1947, Awarapan 2 remained well ahead in daily earnings, collecting nearly seven times more than its counterpart on Day 12.

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India Box Office Comparison

After 12 days, Awarapan 2 has earned Rs 142.75 crore in India net, compared with Rs 37.70 crore for Batwara 1947. This gives Awarapan 2 an advantage of Rs 105.05 crore.

The difference was visible from the opening week itself. Awarapan 2 finished Week 1 at Rs 113.50 crore, while Batwara 1947 ended its first week with Rs 33.60 crore.

In the second week, Awarapan 2 added Rs 29.25 crore from Day 8 to Day 12. During the same period, Batwara 1947 collected Rs 4.10 crore, the report stated.

Worldwide Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, Awarapan 2 has also performed strongly in overseas markets. Its total worldwide gross has reached Rs 201.45 crore, including Rs 31.30 crore from overseas. Batwara 1947, meanwhile, has recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 53.77 crore, with Rs 9.05 crore coming from overseas.

Day 12 Occupancy

The Hindi 2D version of Awarapan 2 recorded 17.77% overall occupancy on Day 12, with night shows leading at 26.08%. Batwara 1947 registered 14.32% overall occupancy, while its night shows recorded 18.38%.

Overall, Awarapan 2 holds a significant lead in both domestic and worldwide collections after 12 days.

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About The Films

Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, is directed by Nitin Kakkar and stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The film follows Shivam as he gets pulled back into the world of crime while dealing with love, redemption and sacrifice.

Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is a period drama set during the Partition. The film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol and Shabana Azmi and follows families caught up in the violence and displacement of 1947.

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