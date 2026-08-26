Hyundai Reveals Biggest India Plan Yet: 26 New Models Loading

Hyundai Motor Company is preparing to expand its footprint in India, with plans to add 320,000 units to its annual manufacturing capacity and introduce or update 26 models in the country by 2030.

The India strategy forms part of Hyundai's broader global growth plan. Hyundai said it plans more than 100 launches and model updates worldwide by 2030 as it targets global sales of 5.55 million vehicles.

India is also set to receive new products across different powertrains. Hyundai plans to introduce a new electric SUV in the fourth quarter, with the model developed and localised specifically for the Indian market.

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The SUV is expected to feature next-generation infotainment and Level 2 assisted driving technology. Hyundai also plans to introduce a new midsize SUV powered by an internal combustion engine.

Beyond vehicle launches, Hyundai wants India to become a more integrated part of its global supply chain. The automaker aims to increase local sourcing to 90% of vehicle content by 2030. Its Indian supplier network currently includes more than 1,400 companies, while over 900 engineers support its local operations.

Hyundai currently has an annual manufacturing capacity of 1.1 million units in India. The country will also continue to serve as an export hub, with the company targeting exports of nearly 30% of its India production by 2030 to markets across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America.

Globally, Hyundai expects to add 1.27 million units of manufacturing capacity by 2030. North America is set to receive 500,000 additional units, followed by India with 320,000 units, CKD facilities with 250,000 units and South Korea with 200,000 units.

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Hyundai's global rollout includes 58 launches and model updates in North America, 49 in South Korea, 41 in Europe, 26 in India and 22 in China.

At its 2026 CEO Investor Day, Hyundai said it is targeting an operating margin above 9%. The company reported two million wholesale units in the first half of 2026, while revenue rose 2.7% year-on-year to 95.2 trillion won. Its operating margin stood at 5.6%.

The automaker is also working on its first extended-range electric vehicle, designed to combine battery-powered driving with an onboard charging system.

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