Swine Flu Count Rises In Delhi; 134 New Infections Reported In Last 24 Hours

Delhi recorded 134 new H1N1 infections (Swine Flu) cases, over the past 24 hours, bringing the capital's cumulative tally to 2,442, health authorities said.

As contagious infection rises, Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Singh has ordered hospitals across Delhi to step up preparedness and maintain uninterrupted medical care, with particular emphasis on emergency departments.

The minister has asked hospitals to ensure that doctors remain available around the clock in emergency wards so that patients can receive timely treatment.

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Medical staff have also been instructed to remain available in outpatient departments, including during late-night hours, to prevent patients from facing difficulties in accessing care.

Hospitals have further been directed to keep isolation beds ready as part of measures to manage any increase in H1N1 admissions and prevent pressure on existing facilities.

The directions come as Delhi sees a rise in reported H1N1 infections, prompting authorities to step up hospital preparedness and monitoring.

The health minister, however, reiterated that there was no need for panic and urged residents to remain alert while following necessary precautions.

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Officials said the focus was on ensuring adequate medical capacity and timely treatment rather than creating alarm among the public.

With hospitals instructed to maintain round-the-clock emergency services and keep isolation facilities prepared, the Delhi government is seeking to strengthen its response as the number of reported H1N1 cases continues to rise.

Authorities have also emphasised the need for patients experiencing symptoms to seek medical advice promptly, particularly if their condition worsens.

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