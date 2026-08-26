5-Star Lapses: Cockroaches, Expired Food Found In FSSAI Raid At JW Marriot, Andaz Delhi

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to Juniper Hotels Pvt Ltd, which operates Andaz Delhi at Aerocity, after an inspection found several food safety and hygiene violations at the five-star hotel.

According to the FSSAI notice, officials found around 87 kg of expired sweets in the hotel's confectionery section. The sweets were discarded at the premises. Inspectors also found expired bread packets and an expired cake base in the pastry section.

The inspection also flagged pest activity across multiple areas of the hotel. Active cockroaches were found near freezers, while houseflies and mosquitoes were reported in the grinding room. Inspectors also noted spider webs and unpleasant odours in parts of the facility.

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The FSSAI notice flagged several other food safety concerns, including inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food preparation equipment. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian cutting boards were found immersed in the same water container in the Anayama Kitchen. Vegetarian burners were also reportedly being used to prepare non-vegetarian food in the Room Dining Kitchen.

Officials also observed inadequate temperature monitoring, poor waste management, improper allergen segregation and deficiencies in food storage and maintenance.

The inspection further found what the FSSAI described as re-dating of expired food. Duplicate date markings were reportedly found on expired bread packaging. The notice also flagged chillers located between two bathrooms, with exhaust vents opening into the chiller section.

The regulator also reviewed supplier records and found gaps in vendor verification, including checks of FSSAI licences. The hotel was also found to lack a proper system to track incoming raw materials, including receiving dates and shelf life.

FSSAI collected regulatory and surveillance samples, including cow ghee, vegetable mayonnaise, creamy coconut milk powder, honey twigs, yellow masoor dal, tomato sauce, orange marmalade and coconut cookies, for analysis.

The hotel has been directed to take corrective action and submit a compliance report with supporting evidence. Further regulatory action will depend on compliance and the outcome of sample analysis.

Separately, FSSAI officials said that an inspection at the JW Marriott in Delhi also found food safety and hygiene deficiencies.

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According to the officials, the inspection recorded 59 deficiencies, including pest activity in the Indian and bakery kitchens. Cockroaches were reportedly found in these areas, while rotten apples and tomatoes were found in storage.

FSSAI also said inspectors found containers with mismatched labels, including one marked juice containing prawns and another labelled prawn containing juice. A worker was also reportedly found cooking with an open wound.

The inspections at the two luxury hotels were conducted ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit. The hotels are among those accommodating foreign guests arriving in the national capital for the summit.

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