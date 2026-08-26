Piyush Goyal Set For US Visit In Sept-End As India Eyes Trade Deal Finalisation

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to travel to the US towards the end of September to attend the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting, with the visit coming at a crucial stage in India-US bilateral trade negotiations, sources told NDTV Profit. Goyal is also expected to meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the G20 meeting as both countries work towards finalising a bilateral trade agreement.

The minister's proposed US visit comes as India and the US seek to resolve outstanding issues and conclude the trade pact, making the September-end engagement particularly significant for the negotiations.

The two countries have been negotiating a trade agreement aimed at expanding market access and strengthening bilateral economic ties. The upcoming discussions are likely to focus on the remaining areas of divergence as India and the US work towards a final agreement.

The G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting will also provide a broader multilateral platform for Goyal's engagement with his counterparts from major economies.

The proposed visit assumes significance as New Delhi and Washington seek to move towards the finalisation of their bilateral trade agreement.

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The negotiations have involved discussions around tariffs, market access and trade barriers, with both sides seeking outcomes that address their respective priorities.

For India, greater access to the US market remains a key objective, particularly for sectors with significant export potential. The US, meanwhile, has been pushing for greater market access for American goods and services in India.

Goyal's planned discussions with Greer could therefore prove important in determining the next steps in the negotiations and whether the two sides can bridge their remaining differences.

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