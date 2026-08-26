AGI To The Wrist? Sam Altman Commissions AI-Themed Luxury Watches For OpenAI Employees

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reportedly commissioned seven custom-made Swiss watches featuring the company's branding and references to artificial general intelligence (AGI). The watches were created by independent Swiss watchmaker Vanguart and are based on its high-end Orb model, which starts at around $180,000, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The report said one of the seven watches was made for Altman, while the remaining six were given to selected people at OpenAI. The exact amount paid for the customised watches has not been disclosed.

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OpenAI's AI Work Finds Its Way Into The Design

According to The Wall Street Journal, the watches feature the OpenAI logo along with references to concepts associated with the company's work in artificial intelligence.

Some design elements refer to computing power and the scaling of AI systems. The back of the watch also carries a message referring to artificial general intelligence, or AGI.

The message reflects the idea that highly advanced AI should be deployed only after it has been properly aligned with human goals and safety considerations, the report said.

A Highly Exclusive Swiss Watch

The watches are based on Vanguart's titanium Orb model, which starts at around $180,000. However, the final price of the customised OpenAI versions has not been disclosed.

The project is also notable because of Vanguart's limited production. The Swiss watchmaker has produced fewer than 200 watches in total, making the seven OpenAI pieces part of a particularly exclusive collection.

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OpenAI Had Commissioned Watches Earlier Too

This is not the first time OpenAI has commissioned customised watches. The company had earlier commissioned around 400 Tudor watches featuring the OpenAI logo and the phrase “Good Research Takes Time”, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The latest Vanguart collection is far smaller, with just seven watches reportedly commissioned. While the Tudor watches were made for a larger group, the new collection appears to be a more exclusive project linked to OpenAI's work in artificial intelligence.

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