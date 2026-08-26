ChatGPT Can Now Turn Your Ideas Into Stickers — Here's What to Know

ChatGPT has introduced a new feature that lets users turn photos, ideas and inside jokes into personalised sticker packs. Powered by ChatGPT Images 2.0, the feature is available globally on the mobile app, allowing users to create their own stickers without relying on pre-made packs.

How To Create Stickers In ChatGPT

Users can open the ChatGPT mobile app, go to Images and select the Stickers option. They can then describe the type of sticker pack they want or upload photos from their phone.

For instance, users can create reaction stickers based on their pets, turn a photograph into a sticker pack or make a set around an inside joke with friends and family. ChatGPT can generate up to nine stickers in a single pack. Business Standard reported that the feature also offers 18 different visual styles.

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18 Styles And Customisation Options

The sticker maker offers styles such as Anime, 3D and Holographic, among others. Users can also remix their stickers with emojis and edit the generated designs before sharing them.

The feature can create stickers with transparent backgrounds, making them suitable for use across messaging apps. According to Gadgets 360, users can also use existing photos as a starting point instead of creating stickers entirely from a text prompt.

WhatsApp And iMessage Support

Once created, stickers can be downloaded or added to supported messaging apps, including WhatsApp and iMessage. The Times of India reported that exporting a pack to WhatsApp requires at least three stickers, while individual stickers can also be saved separately.

The feature is part of OpenAI's broader push to make its image-generation tools more useful for everyday tasks, with examples ranging from pets and family groups to everyday reactions.

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ChatGPT Stickers Available Globally

According to reports from Business Standard and Gadgets 360, the sticker-making feature is available globally to mobile ChatGPT users. Powered by ChatGPT Images 2.0, it allows users to create custom sticker packs using both text prompts and images.

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