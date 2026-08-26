Apple iPhone 18 Pro Launch Could Be Just Weeks Away — Here's What To Expect

Apple's next Pro iPhone could be just weeks away, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max widely expected to debut in September. Apple has not announced a launch date yet, but recent reports suggest the company could unveil the new Pro models alongside its first foldable iPhone. The standard iPhone 18, meanwhile, is reportedly being pushed to 2027.

iPhone 18 Pro: Expected Launch

MacRumors reported on Aug. 23 that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch next month. Other reports have also pointed to a September 2026 launch, with Sept. 9 widely tipped as a possible date for Apple's event. However, Apple has not confirmed the date.

This year's launch could look different from previous iPhone launches. Reports suggest Apple may introduce the Pro models and its first foldable iPhone in September, while the regular iPhone 18 could arrive later.

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A20 Pro Chip Could Be Major Upgrade

One of the biggest changes could be the A20 Pro chip. Reports suggest Apple could use TSMC's 2nm manufacturing process for the new processor, potentially bringing improvements in performance and power efficiency.

Apple has not confirmed the chipset or its specifications. The phones are also expected to get more RAM and potentially longer battery life, although these details remain based on leaks.

Smaller Dynamic Island, Camera Upgrades

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain the Dynamic Island, but reports suggest it could be smaller than the one on the current-generation models. MacRumors also reports that fully under-display Face ID is not expected with this generation.

On the camera front, a variable-aperture main camera has been widely tipped. The feature could give users greater control over how much light enters the lens, although its availability across both Pro models remains unclear.

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iPhone 18 Pro Expected Price

Apple has not announced the price. However, rising memory and component costs could result in a price increase.

The Economic Times reported that leaks point to a possible Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 increase in India. These remain estimates and not confirmed prices.

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