ETPL 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch European T20 Premier League In India

European cricket enters a bold new era on Wednesday, Aug. 26, with the launch of the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL). The competition marks a first for European cricket, becoming the continent's first franchise-based T20 league to receive ICC approval and be played across more than one country.

The league features six outfits: Amsterdam Flames, Belfast Wolves, Dublin Guardians, Edinburgh Castle Rockers, Glasgow Cosmic, and Rotterdam Dockers.

ETPL 2026: Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the European T20 Premier League 2026 live on the Star Sports Network.

ETPL 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the European T20 Premier League 2026 live on the JioHotstar app and website.

ETPL 2026 Broadcast Partners

United Kingdom: TV – TNT Sports | Streaming – HBO Max

Ireland: TV – TNT Sports | Streaming – HBO Max

United States: TV – Willow | Streaming – Cricbuzz

Canada: TV – Willow | Streaming – Cricbuzz

Middle East & North Africa: Streaming – Cricbuzz

Southeast Asia: Streaming – Cricbuzz

ETPL 2026: Star Players And Owners

The league's ownership landscape is also packed with familiar names from international cricket. Former India coach Rahul Dravid is among the co-owners of the Dublin franchise, while Australian greats Steve Waugh and Matthew Hayden have investments in Amsterdam and Glasgow respectively.

Several active players are involved, with Glenn Maxwell taking on a player-co-owner role at Belfast. Rotterdam's ownership group includes Faf du Plessis, Heinrich Klaasen and Bollywood actor John Abraham.

The marquee rosters feature world-class international stars including Ravichandran Ashwin (Dublin), Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith (Amsterdam), Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner (Edinburgh), and Lungi Ngidi (Glasgow).

ETPL 2026: Format

After the 30 league-stage matches, the team finishing first will qualify directly for the final, while the second- and third-placed teams will meet in the Qualifier for the other spot in the title decider.

ETPL 2026: Teams

Amsterdam Flames

Belfast Wolves

Dublin Guardians

Edinburgh Castle Rockers

Glasgow Cosmic

Rotterdam Dockers

ETPL 2026: Full Schedule

The European T20 Premier League 2026 fixtures will be played from Aug. 26 to Sept. 20, with the league stage followed by the Qualifier and Final.

Aug. 26, 6:45 p.m. — Rotterdam Dockers vs Amsterdam Flames at Voorburg, Netherlands

Aug. 27, 3 p.m. — Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians at Voorburg, Netherlands

Aug. 27, 6:45 p.m. — Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Glasgow Cosmic at Voorburg, Netherlands

Aug. 28, 6:45 p.m. — Amsterdam Flames vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers at Voorburg, Netherlands

Aug. 29, 3 p.m. — Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians at Voorburg, Netherlands

Aug. 29, 6:45 p.m. — Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves at Voorburg, Netherlands

Aug. 30, 3 p.m. — Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves at Voorburg, Netherlands

Aug. 30, 6:45 p.m. — Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians at Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 1, 6:45 p.m. — Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers at Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 2, 3 p.m. — Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers at Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 2, 6:45 p.m. — Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers at Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 3, 6:45 p.m. — Amsterdam Flames vs Glasgow Cosmic at Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 4, 6:45 p.m. — Glasgow Cosmic vs Belfast Wolves at Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 5, 3 p.m. — Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers at Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 5, 6:45 p.m. — Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames at Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 6, 3 p.m. — Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers at Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 6, 6:45 p.m. — Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers at Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 9, 6:45 p.m. — Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves at Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 10, 3 p.m. — Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic at Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 10, 6:45 p.m. — Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames at Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 11, 6:45 p.m. — Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers at Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 12, 3 p.m. — Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers at Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 12, 7:05 p.m. — Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic at Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 13, 3 p.m. — Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames at Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 13, 6:45 p.m. — Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic at Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 15, 3 p.m. — Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians at Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 15, 6:45 p.m. — Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers at Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 16, 6:45 p.m. — Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames at Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 17, 3 p.m. — Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves at Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 17, 6:45 p.m. — Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians at Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 19, 6:45 p.m. — TBD vs TBD (Qualifier) at Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 20, 6:45 p.m. — TBD vs TBD (Final) at Malahide, Ireland

All match times are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

ETPL 2026: Venues

The action is split across two main hubs:

Voorburg Cricket Club (The Netherlands): Hosts the opening phase, staging 17 league fixtures over 12 days at Sportpark Westvliet.

Malahide Cricket Club (Dublin, Ireland): Stages the remaining round-robin fixtures, the Qualifier on Sept. 19, and the Final on Sept. 20.

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