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European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Star Players, Squads And Venues

European T20 Premier League 2026 begins Aug. 26 with six teams and global stars. Check the full schedule, squads, venues and live streaming details.

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European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Star Players, Squads And Venues
The competition will be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Ireland.
Photo Source: X/@etplofficial

European cricket is set for a landmark moment on Aug. 26 as the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL) begins. The ICC-sanctioned six-franchise tournament will bring together some of the continent's finest players and a host of internationally recognised stars. The ETPL 2026 tournament is co-founded by Indian actor and entrepreneur Abhishek Bachchan alongside key investors and cricket boards

Jointly organised through a partnership between Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB), the ETPL represents Europe's first major multi-country T20 league. 

Spread across four weeks, the competition will be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Ireland. The tournament will be played at Voorburg in the Netherlands during the opening phase before moving to Malahide in Ireland for the second leg and playoffs.

Running until Sept. 20, the competition features 30 group-stage matches followed by a high-stakes playoff phase.

European T20 Premier League 2026: Teams

  • Amsterdam Flames

  • Belfast Wolves

  • Dublin Guardians

  • Edinburgh Castle Rockers

  • Glasgow Cosmic

  • Rotterdam Dockers

European T20 Premier League 2026: Star Players

The tournament has attracted several well-known names.

  • Ravichandran Ashwin — Dublin Guardians
  • Steve Smith — Amsterdam Flames
  • Mitchell Marsh — Amsterdam Flames
  • Tim David — Amsterdam Flames
  • Faf du Plessis — Rotterdam Dockers
  • Heinrich Klaasen — Rotterdam Dockers
  • Glenn Maxwell — Belfast Wolves
  • Trent Boult — Edinburgh Castle Rockers
  • Lungi Ngidi — Glasgow Cosmic
  • Ajinkya Rahane — Amsterdam Flames
  • Vijay Shankar — Dublin Guardians

European T20 Premier League 2026: Full Schedule

DateMatchTime (IST)Venue
Aug. 26Rotterdam Dockers vs Amsterdam Flames6:45 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Aug. 27Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians3 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Aug. 27Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Glasgow Cosmic6:45 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Aug. 28Amsterdam Flames vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers6:45 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Aug. 29Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians3 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Aug. 29Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves6:45 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Aug. 30Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves3 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Aug. 30Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians6:45 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 1Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers6:45 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 2Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers3 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 2Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers6:45 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 3Amsterdam Flames vs Glasgow Cosmic6:45 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 4Glasgow Cosmic vs Belfast Wolves6:45 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 5Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers3 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 5Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames6:45 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 6Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers3 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 6Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers6:45 p.m.

Voorburg, Netherlands

Sept. 9Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves6:45 p.m.

Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 10Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic3 p.m.

Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 10Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames6:45 p.m.

Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 11Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers6:45 p.m.

Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 12Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers3 p.m.

Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 12Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic7:05 p.m.

Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 13Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames3 p.m.

Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 13Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic6:45 p.m.

Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 15Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians3 p.m.

Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 15Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers6:45 p.m.

Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 16Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames6:45 p.m.

Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 17Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves3 p.m.

Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 17Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians6:45 p.m.

Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 19TBD vs TBD (Qualifier)6:45 p.m.

Malahide, Ireland

Sept. 20TBD vs TBD (Final)6:45 p.m.

Malahide, Ireland

European T20 Premier League 2026: Venues

All matches in the tournament will be played in Voorburg,  Netherlands, and Dublin, Ireland. Voorburg is set to host the initial stage of the event, after which the action will shift to Dublin.

European T20 Premier League 2026: Live Streaming And Telecast

Fans in India can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network and the JioHotstar app and website. 

European T20 Premier League 2026: Squads

Amsterdam Flames: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Samra, Ali Hasan, Maxwell O'Dowd, Jordan Neill, Aryan Dutt, Tim Pringle, Kyle Klein, Curtis Campher, Steve Smith, Michael Bracewell, Richard Gleeson, Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, Tim David, David Payne

Belfast Wolves: Glenn Maxwell (c), Gavin Hoey, Harry Manenti, Alexander Roy, Zainullah Ihsan, Paul Stirling, Tim Tector, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Crishan Kalugamage, Saurabh Netravalkar, David Miller, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Chris Jordan

Edinburgh Castle Rockers: Mitchell Santner (c), Oliver Jones, Sean Solia, JJ Smuts, Finlay McCreath, Safyaan Sharif, Jack Jarvis, Ross Adair, Gareth Delany, Brandon McMullen, Mark Watt, Rushil Ugarkar, Andries Gous, Laurie Evans, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Trent Boult

Dublin Guardians: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Muhammad Waseem, Peter Hatzoglou, Chris Greaves, Noah Croes, Craig Young, Matthew Hollard, George Dockrell, Benjamin Calitz, Harry Tector, Joshua Little, Harmeet Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Vijay Shankar, Daryl Mitchell, James Vince, Chris Wood

Rotterdam Dockers: Faf du Plessis (c), Benjamin McDermott, Shubham Ranjane, Ben Manenti, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Jasper Davidson, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Jai Moondra, Logan Van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Sandeep Lamichhane, David Wiese, Aneurin Donald, Anrich Nortjé, Heinrich Klaasen

Glasgow Cosmic: George Munsey (c), Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Ali Khan, Moises Henriques, Liam Naylor, Oliver Davidson, Michael Leask, Paul van Meekeren, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Richie Berrington, James Neesham, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone

The league also draws backing from iconic sporting figures behind the scenes; former India head coach Rahul Dravid is linked with Dublin's ownership group, while Australian legends Steve Waugh and Glenn Maxwell hold stakes in Amsterdam and Belfast, respectively.

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