European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Star Players, Squads And Venues

European cricket is set for a landmark moment on Aug. 26 as the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL) begins. The ICC-sanctioned six-franchise tournament will bring together some of the continent's finest players and a host of internationally recognised stars. The ETPL 2026 tournament is co-founded by Indian actor and entrepreneur Abhishek Bachchan alongside key investors and cricket boards

Jointly organised through a partnership between Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB), the ETPL represents Europe's first major multi-country T20 league.

Spread across four weeks, the competition will be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Ireland. The tournament will be played at Voorburg in the Netherlands during the opening phase before moving to Malahide in Ireland for the second leg and playoffs.

Running until Sept. 20, the competition features 30 group-stage matches followed by a high-stakes playoff phase.

European T20 Premier League 2026: Teams

Amsterdam Flames

Belfast Wolves

Dublin Guardians

Edinburgh Castle Rockers

Glasgow Cosmic

Rotterdam Dockers

European T20 Premier League 2026: Star Players

The tournament has attracted several well-known names.

Ravichandran Ashwin — Dublin Guardians

Steve Smith — Amsterdam Flames

Mitchell Marsh — Amsterdam Flames

Tim David — Amsterdam Flames

Faf du Plessis — Rotterdam Dockers

Heinrich Klaasen — Rotterdam Dockers

Glenn Maxwell — Belfast Wolves

Trent Boult — Edinburgh Castle Rockers

Lungi Ngidi — Glasgow Cosmic

Ajinkya Rahane — Amsterdam Flames

Vijay Shankar — Dublin Guardians

European T20 Premier League 2026: Full Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue Aug. 26 Rotterdam Dockers vs Amsterdam Flames 6:45 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Aug. 27 Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians 3 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Aug. 27 Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Glasgow Cosmic 6:45 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Aug. 28 Amsterdam Flames vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers 6:45 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Aug. 29 Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians 3 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Aug. 29 Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves 6:45 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Aug. 30 Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves 3 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Aug. 30 Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians 6:45 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Sept. 1 Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers 6:45 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Sept. 2 Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers 3 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Sept. 2 Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers 6:45 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Sept. 3 Amsterdam Flames vs Glasgow Cosmic 6:45 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Sept. 4 Glasgow Cosmic vs Belfast Wolves 6:45 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Sept. 5 Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers 3 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Sept. 5 Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames 6:45 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Sept. 6 Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers 3 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Sept. 6 Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers 6:45 p.m. Voorburg, Netherlands Sept. 9 Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves 6:45 p.m. Malahide, Ireland Sept. 10 Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic 3 p.m. Malahide, Ireland Sept. 10 Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames 6:45 p.m. Malahide, Ireland Sept. 11 Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers 6:45 p.m. Malahide, Ireland Sept. 12 Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers 3 p.m. Malahide, Ireland Sept. 12 Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic 7:05 p.m. Malahide, Ireland Sept. 13 Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames 3 p.m. Malahide, Ireland Sept. 13 Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic 6:45 p.m. Malahide, Ireland Sept. 15 Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians 3 p.m. Malahide, Ireland Sept. 15 Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers 6:45 p.m. Malahide, Ireland Sept. 16 Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames 6:45 p.m. Malahide, Ireland Sept. 17 Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves 3 p.m. Malahide, Ireland Sept. 17 Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians 6:45 p.m. Malahide, Ireland Sept. 19 TBD vs TBD (Qualifier) 6:45 p.m. Malahide, Ireland Sept. 20 TBD vs TBD (Final) 6:45 p.m. Malahide, Ireland

European T20 Premier League 2026: Venues

All matches in the tournament will be played in Voorburg, Netherlands, and Dublin, Ireland. Voorburg is set to host the initial stage of the event, after which the action will shift to Dublin.

European T20 Premier League 2026: Live Streaming And Telecast

Fans in India can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network and the JioHotstar app and website.

European T20 Premier League 2026: Squads

Amsterdam Flames: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Samra, Ali Hasan, Maxwell O'Dowd, Jordan Neill, Aryan Dutt, Tim Pringle, Kyle Klein, Curtis Campher, Steve Smith, Michael Bracewell, Richard Gleeson, Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, Tim David, David Payne

Belfast Wolves: Glenn Maxwell (c), Gavin Hoey, Harry Manenti, Alexander Roy, Zainullah Ihsan, Paul Stirling, Tim Tector, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Crishan Kalugamage, Saurabh Netravalkar, David Miller, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Chris Jordan

Edinburgh Castle Rockers: Mitchell Santner (c), Oliver Jones, Sean Solia, JJ Smuts, Finlay McCreath, Safyaan Sharif, Jack Jarvis, Ross Adair, Gareth Delany, Brandon McMullen, Mark Watt, Rushil Ugarkar, Andries Gous, Laurie Evans, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Trent Boult

Dublin Guardians: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Muhammad Waseem, Peter Hatzoglou, Chris Greaves, Noah Croes, Craig Young, Matthew Hollard, George Dockrell, Benjamin Calitz, Harry Tector, Joshua Little, Harmeet Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Vijay Shankar, Daryl Mitchell, James Vince, Chris Wood

Rotterdam Dockers: Faf du Plessis (c), Benjamin McDermott, Shubham Ranjane, Ben Manenti, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Jasper Davidson, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Jai Moondra, Logan Van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Sandeep Lamichhane, David Wiese, Aneurin Donald, Anrich Nortjé, Heinrich Klaasen

Glasgow Cosmic: George Munsey (c), Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Ali Khan, Moises Henriques, Liam Naylor, Oliver Davidson, Michael Leask, Paul van Meekeren, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Richie Berrington, James Neesham, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone

The league also draws backing from iconic sporting figures behind the scenes; former India head coach Rahul Dravid is linked with Dublin's ownership group, while Australian legends Steve Waugh and Glenn Maxwell hold stakes in Amsterdam and Belfast, respectively.

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