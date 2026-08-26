European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026: Full Schedule, Teams, Star Players, Squads And Venues

European cricket is set for a landmark moment on Aug. 26 as the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL) begins. The ICC-sanctioned six-franchise tournament will bring together some of the continent's finest players and a host of internationally recognised stars. The ETPL 2026 tournament is co-founded by Indian actor and entrepreneur Abhishek Bachchan alongside key investors and cricket boards
Jointly organised through a partnership between Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB), the ETPL represents Europe's first major multi-country T20 league.
Spread across four weeks, the competition will be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Ireland. The tournament will be played at Voorburg in the Netherlands during the opening phase before moving to Malahide in Ireland for the second leg and playoffs.
Running until Sept. 20, the competition features 30 group-stage matches followed by a high-stakes playoff phase.
European T20 Premier League 2026: Teams
Amsterdam Flames
Belfast Wolves
Dublin Guardians
Edinburgh Castle Rockers
Glasgow Cosmic
Rotterdam Dockers
European T20 Premier League 2026: Star Players
The tournament has attracted several well-known names.
- Ravichandran Ashwin — Dublin Guardians
- Steve Smith — Amsterdam Flames
- Mitchell Marsh — Amsterdam Flames
- Tim David — Amsterdam Flames
- Faf du Plessis — Rotterdam Dockers
- Heinrich Klaasen — Rotterdam Dockers
- Glenn Maxwell — Belfast Wolves
- Trent Boult — Edinburgh Castle Rockers
- Lungi Ngidi — Glasgow Cosmic
- Ajinkya Rahane — Amsterdam Flames
- Vijay Shankar — Dublin Guardians
European T20 Premier League 2026: Full Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Aug. 26
|Rotterdam Dockers vs Amsterdam Flames
|6:45 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Aug. 27
|Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians
|3 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Aug. 27
|Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Glasgow Cosmic
|6:45 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Aug. 28
|Amsterdam Flames vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers
|6:45 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Aug. 29
|Glasgow Cosmic vs Dublin Guardians
|3 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Aug. 29
|Rotterdam Dockers vs Belfast Wolves
|6:45 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Aug. 30
|Amsterdam Flames vs Belfast Wolves
|3 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Aug. 30
|Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Dublin Guardians
|6:45 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Sept. 1
|Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers
|6:45 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Sept. 2
|Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers
|3 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Sept. 2
|Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers
|6:45 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Sept. 3
|Amsterdam Flames vs Glasgow Cosmic
|6:45 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Sept. 4
|Glasgow Cosmic vs Belfast Wolves
|6:45 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Sept. 5
|Rotterdam Dockers vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers
|3 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Sept. 5
|Dublin Guardians vs Amsterdam Flames
|6:45 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Sept. 6
|Glasgow Cosmic vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers
|3 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Sept. 6
|Amsterdam Flames vs Rotterdam Dockers
|6:45 p.m.
Voorburg, Netherlands
|Sept. 9
|Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves
|6:45 p.m.
Malahide, Ireland
|Sept. 10
|Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic
|3 p.m.
Malahide, Ireland
|Sept. 10
|Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames
|6:45 p.m.
Malahide, Ireland
|Sept. 11
|Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers
|6:45 p.m.
Malahide, Ireland
|Sept. 12
|Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers
|3 p.m.
Malahide, Ireland
|Sept. 12
|Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic
|7:05 p.m.
Malahide, Ireland
|Sept. 13
|Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames
|3 p.m.
Malahide, Ireland
|Sept. 13
|Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic
|6:45 p.m.
Malahide, Ireland
|Sept. 15
|Amsterdam Flames vs Dublin Guardians
|3 p.m.
Malahide, Ireland
|Sept. 15
|Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Rotterdam Dockers
|6:45 p.m.
Malahide, Ireland
|Sept. 16
|Glasgow Cosmic vs Amsterdam Flames
|6:45 p.m.
Malahide, Ireland
|Sept. 17
|Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Belfast Wolves
|3 p.m.
Malahide, Ireland
|Sept. 17
|Rotterdam Dockers vs Dublin Guardians
|6:45 p.m.
Malahide, Ireland
|Sept. 19
|TBD vs TBD (Qualifier)
|6:45 p.m.
Malahide, Ireland
|Sept. 20
|TBD vs TBD (Final)
|6:45 p.m.
Malahide, Ireland
European T20 Premier League 2026: Venues
All matches in the tournament will be played in Voorburg, Netherlands, and Dublin, Ireland. Voorburg is set to host the initial stage of the event, after which the action will shift to Dublin.
European T20 Premier League 2026: Live Streaming And Telecast
Fans in India can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network and the JioHotstar app and website.
European T20 Premier League 2026: Squads
Amsterdam Flames: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Samra, Ali Hasan, Maxwell O'Dowd, Jordan Neill, Aryan Dutt, Tim Pringle, Kyle Klein, Curtis Campher, Steve Smith, Michael Bracewell, Richard Gleeson, Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, Tim David, David Payne
Belfast Wolves: Glenn Maxwell (c), Gavin Hoey, Harry Manenti, Alexander Roy, Zainullah Ihsan, Paul Stirling, Tim Tector, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Crishan Kalugamage, Saurabh Netravalkar, David Miller, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Chris Jordan
Edinburgh Castle Rockers: Mitchell Santner (c), Oliver Jones, Sean Solia, JJ Smuts, Finlay McCreath, Safyaan Sharif, Jack Jarvis, Ross Adair, Gareth Delany, Brandon McMullen, Mark Watt, Rushil Ugarkar, Andries Gous, Laurie Evans, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Trent Boult
Dublin Guardians: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Muhammad Waseem, Peter Hatzoglou, Chris Greaves, Noah Croes, Craig Young, Matthew Hollard, George Dockrell, Benjamin Calitz, Harry Tector, Joshua Little, Harmeet Singh, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Vijay Shankar, Daryl Mitchell, James Vince, Chris Wood
Rotterdam Dockers: Faf du Plessis (c), Benjamin McDermott, Shubham Ranjane, Ben Manenti, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Jasper Davidson, Ryan Klein, Michael Levitt, Jai Moondra, Logan Van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Sandeep Lamichhane, David Wiese, Aneurin Donald, Anrich Nortjé, Heinrich Klaasen
Glasgow Cosmic: George Munsey (c), Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Ali Khan, Moises Henriques, Liam Naylor, Oliver Davidson, Michael Leask, Paul van Meekeren, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Richie Berrington, James Neesham, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone
The league also draws backing from iconic sporting figures behind the scenes; former India head coach Rahul Dravid is linked with Dublin's ownership group, while Australian legends Steve Waugh and Glenn Maxwell hold stakes in Amsterdam and Belfast, respectively.
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