iPhone 18 Pro Price: Rs 1.24-1.33 Lakh? Tipster Suggests Rates May Be Lower Than Estimated

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro series could cost more than the current generation, but the price increase may be smaller than some earlier estimates suggested. A recent report points to a possible $100 hike for the entry-level iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, compared with earlier predictions of a much steeper increase.

According to 91mobiles, citing Bloomberg's latest report, Apple could price the iPhone 18 Pro at $1,199 and the iPhone 18 Pro Max at $1,299 in the US. That would represent a $100 increase over the reported starting prices of their respective predecessors.

ALSO READ | Apple iPhone 18 Pro Launch Could Be Just Weeks Away — Here's What To Expect

Earlier Estimates Pointed To A Bigger Price Hike

Previous reports had painted a less encouraging picture for prospective buyers. As 91mobiles noted, earlier estimates suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro could start at $1,299 or even $1,399.

At current exchange rates, those figures translate to roughly Rs 1.24 lakh and Rs 1.33 lakh before taxes and other local pricing factors. The latest estimate of $1,199 translates to around Rs 1.14 lakh through a direct currency conversion. However, these figures should not be treated as potential India prices, as Apple sets its pricing separately for different markets.

Higher Storage Models May Cost More

There could still be some bad news for buyers considering higher-storage variants. According to the 91mobiles report, while the entry-level Pro models could see a $100 increase, versions with higher storage capacities may become $150 to $200 more expensive.

The possible price hike is linked to rising costs of memory, storage and other components. The Times of India, also citing Bloomberg, reported that increasing memory and component costs are putting pressure on smartphone makers, with Apple potentially facing similar challenges.

India Price Still Unclear

Apple has not announced the iPhone 18 Pro series or confirmed its pricing. As a result, the reported US prices and direct rupee conversions remain estimates.

The final India prices will depend on Apple's pricing strategy, currency movements, taxes and other market-specific factors.

ALSO READ | iPhone 18 Pro: Is Sept 9 The Day You Can Order Apple's New Phone? What We Know So Far

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.