India Vs Pakistan: Will Players Shake Hands In Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match In Dubai?

The upcoming India-Pakistan clash in the Women's T20 Asia Cup could again put the spotlight on whether the two teams will continue the unofficial no-handshake policy seen in recent matches.

The issue gained attention during the Men's Asia Cup last year, when the Indian team refused to shake hands with Pakistani players following the 2025 military standoff between the two countries.

India went on to defeat Pakistan in the final to win the tournament, although the competition was overshadowed by the controversy surrounding the post-match handshakes.

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India's women's team also did not shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts following their match at the 2026 T20 World Cup, which India won by 64 runs.

While shaking hands after a match is not mandatory under cricket's laws, the gesture has traditionally been associated with the spirit of the game. Whether the two teams follow the same approach when they meet in Dubai could once again draw attention to the issue.

Harmanpreet Kaur On India-Pakistan Pressure

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said her side is prepared for the high-pressure Women's T20 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan. The two teams are scheduled to meet in Dubai on September 5.

Kaur acknowledged the unique pressure associated with matches between India and Pakistan.

“No doubt it's a high-pressure game and as a player you need to deal with multiple things,” Kaur told Sony Sports.

“We keep playing international cricket, but the amount of pressure in an India vs Pakistan match - that kind of pressure you don't feel anywhere else.”

India will be looking to regain the Asia Cup title after losing to Sri Lanka in the 2024 final.

Kaur's side arrives in Dubai following a strong run of form and after ending its World Cup drought last year with victories over Australia in the semifinal and South Africa in the final.

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After winning the World Cup, Kaur said the team has developed a stronger winning mentality.

“Everybody in the team talks about how to win a match. How to win tournaments. So when you have that kind of culture, you always feel motivated, and you really look forward to going for any tournament,” she said.

India are in Group A alongside Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong.

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