Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash Returns With A Bang As Action Saga Takes Over Theatres

Yash's much-awaited return to theatres with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the action thriller has opened to strong numbers across India. The film has created significant buzz among fans, with its multilingual release drawing audiences across key markets.

As the Day 1 figures continue to come in, Toxic is showing a solid start at the box office, setting the stage for its theatrical run.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1

Toxic made a strong start at the box office, earning Rs 82.88 crore live net from 19,221 shows on Day 1. According to Sacnilk, the film has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, while its India gross stands at Rs 97.80 crore. Final figures are yet to be reported.

The film recorded 51.2% overall occupancy on Wednesday. The Hindi version led the language-wise collections with Rs 48.22 crore from 13,009 shows at 46% occupancy.

ALSO READ | Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Release: Cast, Plot, Formats, Budget, Languages — All You Need To Know

Language-Wise Collection

The Kannada release emerged as the strongest performer in terms of occupancy, earning Rs 19.38 crore from 1,682 shows at 87% occupancy.

The Telugu version added Rs 10.15 crore from 2,572 shows with 60% occupancy.

Meanwhile, the Tamil version collected Rs 3.96 crore from 1,591 shows at 40% occupancy, while the Malayalam version earned Rs 1.17 crore from 367 shows with 56% occupancy, as per Sacnilk

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama set in Goa against the backdrop of the 1940s to the 1970s. The story follows a man's journey as he rises through the criminal underworld, with Yash reportedly playing a dual role.

Cast

The film features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth alongside Yash. Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair and Darrell D'Silva are also part of the cast.

Shot in Kannada and English, Toxic has been released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and English. The film has a runtime of 3 hours and 14 minutes and arrived in theatres on August 26, 2026.

ALSO READ | Toxic Box Office Collection Day 1: Yash's Magnum Opus Off To A Strong Start, Check Wednesday Earnings

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.