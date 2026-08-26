Roger Federer Hints At Another US Open Return: What Did He Say?

Roger Federer made an emotional return to Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, with the 20-time Grand Slam champion leaving the door open for another appearance at the US Open despite having retired from professional tennis in 2022.

Federer received a huge reception from the New York crowd as he took part in a special exhibition match during US Open Fan Week.

The Swiss legend defeated longtime rival Andy Roddick 6-3 in their one-set singles contest before teaming up with John McEnroe to beat Roddick and Andre Agassi 7-5 in doubles.

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Federer retired from professional tennis in 2022 and last played at the US Open in 2019. His return to Flushing Meadows was therefore a special moment for the former world No. 1, who has enjoyed immense success at the tournament.

The Swiss star won five consecutive US Open titles from 2004 to 2008, which is also a joint-tournament record in the Open Era. His latest appearance, however, was not simply about revisiting his past achievements.

Speaking after the exhibition, Federer hinted that he would like to return to Arthur Ashe Stadium again.

“I hope this isn't my last time on court. John McEnroe is still out there doing what he loves, and that inspires me to believe that maybe someday I'll get another chance to return to this court and play in front of all my fans,” Federer said after the match.

Federer also expressed his gratitude to the fans who have supported him throughout his illustrious career, describing the occasion as a memorable experience.

“It was an honour, it was special, it was amazing. A big thank you to everyone in the stadium and to all the fans who have supported me over the years. It's been incredible, and I've enjoyed every moment,” he added.

The 2026 exhibition, titled ‘Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York', brought together Federer, Roddick, Agassi and McEnroe for a special event at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

For Federer, the occasion also carried a personal significance as he was able to share the moment with his family.

“It's obviously incredible to share this with my family. My wife and my parents are here too. But honestly, to have this moment here at the US Open in New York where I've had so much success has been incredible,” the 45-year-old concluded.

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Federer's comments have sparked excitement among fans hoping to see more of the tennis great on court. However, his latest appearance was an exhibition event rather than a return to professional competition.

For now, Federer's latest appearance at Arthur Ashe served as a reminder of his enduring connection with the US Open and the New York crowd that witnessed some of the most memorable chapters of his career.

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