From Viral Protestor To Bigg Boss 20 Contender? Riya Ahir Seeks Fan Support To Be Part Of Reality Show

Riya Ahir is seeking a chance to step into the Bigg Boss 20 house through a public voting campaign. Her appeal to viewers comes as she competes for a spot that will be decided by fan support.

Riya Ahir Seeks Votes For Bigg Boss 20 Entry

Riya Ahir is competing for a fan-voted entry into Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan. She is up against Love Gill in the voting race, with viewers getting the opportunity to decide which contestant gets a chance to enter the house.

Riya has taken to social media to encourage her followers to participate in the voting process. In her message, she asked fans to support her and allow her to enter the reality show.

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How To Cast Your Vote

Fans can vote through the JioHotstar app. They need to search for Bigg Boss Hindi, select the option featuring Salman Khan and then tap the Vote button. Riya's photograph will appear among the voting choices, after which viewers can select her and submit their vote.

As mentioned in Riya's appeal, each viewer can cast up to 99 votes every day. The voting option therefore allows supporters to participate regularly during the voting period.

Who Is Riya Ahir?

Riya first gained wider online attention after her appearance during the Mumbai NEET protest at Shivaji Park. Footage from the protest circulated widely on social media, bringing her into the public eye.

She later continued her work as a model, while her earlier viral appearance remained a point of recognition among social media users. Her current Bigg Boss campaign marks another major public-facing opportunity.

The Contest For A House Entry

The contest places Riya Ahir and Love Gill directly against each other, with audience participation determining the outcome. The contender who receives the required public support will get the opportunity to enter Bigg Boss 20.

For Riya, the campaign is now focused on turning her social media visibility into viewer votes as she seeks a place in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 20: Rhiya Ahir Or Love Gill — Who Will Become Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?

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