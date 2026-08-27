Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash Starrer Holds Attention As Collections Keep Rising

Toxic is seeing steady box-office activity as its second-day numbers come in. The film is recording collections across different language versions, with its India total continuing to build.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Toxic has recorded Rs 8.09 crore live on its second day in India. The film is currently running across 12,159 shows, with an overall occupancy of 21.3%.

With the Day 2 figures added to the opening-day total, the film's India net collection stands at Rs 109.19 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 130.30 crore. The final Day 2 figures are yet to be reported.

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The Hindi version earned Rs 4.76 crore live from 8,786 shows, with 20% occupancy. The Kannada version collected Rs 2.21 crore live through 914 shows at 41% occupancy.

The Telugu version recorded Rs 65 lakh live from 1,246 shows, with 20% occupancy. The Tamil version made Rs 36 lakh live across 1,021 shows at 16% occupancy.

The Malayalam version earned Rs 11 lakh in live revenue from 192 shows, with 22% occupancy, as per the report stated.

Box Office Collection Day-Wise

On its first day, Toxic recorded an India net collection of Rs 101.10 crore. Based on Sacnilk data, the film had 24,579 shows and registered an overall occupancy of 56.1%.

On Day 2, the number of shows stood at 12,159, while occupancy dropped to 21.3%. The latest live figures have taken the film past the Rs 100 crore mark in India net collections.

The second-day numbers are provisional and may change once the final collection figures are released.

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama set in Goa, spanning the 1940s to the 1970s. The story explores a man's rise in the criminal underworld, with Yash reportedly appearing in a dual role.

Cast

Along with Yash, the film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair and Darrell D'Silva.

Shot in Kannada and English, the movie was released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and English. It has a runtime of 3 hours and 14 minutes and hit theatres on Aug. 26, 2026.

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