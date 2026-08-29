Sashidhar Jagdishan To Step Down As HDFC Bank MD & CEO On Oct 26

HDFC Bank Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan has decided not to seek reappointment and will step down from his position on October 26, 2026, the lender informed the exchanges on Saturday.

The filing read, "Sashidhar Jagdishan has conveyed today, his decision to not seek his re-appointment as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO) of the Bank."

It added, "Despite persuasion, Mr. Jagdishan reiterated his decision to not seek reappointment. Accordingly, he shall retire from the services of the Bank upon the close of business hours on October 26, 2026."

The bank's board decided to fast-track the process for selection and appointment of his successor, it informed.

The development comes months after Jagdishan told NDTV Profit that he is "keen" on being re-appointed, but would let the due process of appointment take its course.

"There is a fair amount of robust and very transparent process which is undertaken by the nomination commission of the board," he said.

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Will this decision impact HDFC stock?

In a earlier note, Macquarie said HDFC Bank's decision on Jagdishan's tenure could determine whether uncertainty around the lender's leadership eases or continues to weigh on its shares.

The brokerage expected that a full-term renewal would bring clarity, while a temporary extension could leave the succession question open for longer. Both outcomes were likely to have different implications on the stock.

"The uncertainty will linger, and the new CEO could take time to settle in,” the brokerage said, adding that the stock price “could fall further” under the latter scenario.

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