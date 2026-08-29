Khalifa: The Ruler Box Office Collection Day 9: Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Loses Momentum

Khalifa: The Ruler saw its box office collections dip on Friday after two days of growth. The Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer earned less than the previous day as it entered its second weekend, with collections falling 20.5% on Day 9.

Day 9 Collection

Khalifa: The Ruler earned Rs 1.05 crore net in India on Day 9. With this, the film has collected Rs 17.74 crore net in India, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 20.55 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The overseas market has contributed Rs 19 crore in gross collections, taking the film's worldwide gross to Rs 39.55 crore.

Box Office Journey

Khalifa: The Ruler opened with Rs 5.35 crore on Day 1 before collecting Rs 2.40 crore on Friday. It earned Rs 2.05 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.10 crore on Sunday.

Collections dropped to Rs 97 lakh on Day 5 before the film bounced back with Rs 1.15 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.35 crore on Day 7. It continued its recovery with Rs 1.32 crore on Day 8 before dropping to Rs 1.05 crore on its second Friday i.e. Day 9. The film ended its first week with Rs 16.69 crore net in India.

All About Khalifa: The Ruler

Directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V. Abraham, Khalifa: The Ruler features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Malavika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Renji Panicker and Sanju Sivram are also part of the cast, while Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir make cameo appearances.

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The story follows Aamir Ali, a man born into a family with deep roots in the criminal world. Their powerful empire stretches from the Middle East to India, but betrayal and power struggles soon put everything at stake.

The film reunites Prithviraj and Vysakh after 15 years and also marks Neil Nitin Mukesh's Malayalam film debut. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, with Jomon T. John handling the cinematography and Chaman Chacko serving as the editor.

Released on August 20, 2026, Khalifa: The Ruler is the first film in a planned two-part series. The next chapter, Khalifa: The Legacy, is expected to focus on Mohanlal's character.

With the film now entering its second weekend, its performance over the coming days will determine whether Khalifa: The Ruler can regain the momentum seen earlier in the week.

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