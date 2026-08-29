Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Episode 6 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity is heading towards its finale, and the latest episode has left fans with plenty of questions. As Ichigo's battle with Yhwach takes a shocking turn, Episode 6 is expected to continue the high-stakes action.

What Happened In Episode 5?

Renji stays behind to destroy the giant statues while Rukia goes to help Ichigo. Uryū discovers that Haschwalth's Almighty has a three-second gap before it can be used again and uses the chance to take away his power with the Leiden Hand glove.

Meanwhile, Yhwach repeatedly kills Ichigo and injures Orihime, but she keeps healing them. Rukia then freezes Yhwach, allowing Ichigo to strike him with his True Bankai. However, Yhwach recovers and defeats both Ichigo and Rukia.

Seeing them impaled, Orihime finally unleashes her full power and charges at Yhwach, after which a bright flash surrounds them and they suddenly disappear.

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What To Expect In Episode 6?

After Episode 5's major changes, Episode 6 could reveal whether Orihime's apparent sacrifice really happened or if Yhwach has altered events using The Almighty. The battle between Uryū and Haschwalth is also expected to take centre stage, with their opposing abilities making the outcome difficult to predict.

With the anime already changing parts of the manga, Episode 6 could bring more unexpected twists and make the final battle even more unpredictable.

Cast And Crew

The anime brings back characters like Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, Renji Abarai, Kisuke Urahara, Yoruichi Shihoin, Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, Yhwach, Isshin Kurosaki, and Ryuken Ishida.

The series is based on Tite Kubo's popular manga and is produced by Pierrot Films. Tite Kubo has closely watched the adaptation and added new scenes that are only in the anime. Tomohisa Taguchi is the director, and Masaki Hiramatsu is the series composer.

Episode Count

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity will consist of 13 episodes, concluding the Thousand-Year Blood War storyline and Ichigo Kurosaki's journey in the anime.

When, Where To Watch?

Viewers in India can watch the streaming of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Episode 6 from 8:30 p.m. IST on Saturday on the JioHotstar app and website.

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