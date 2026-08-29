DRI Seizes Around 18 Kg Of Amphetamine, MDMA In Bengaluru, Pune; 4 Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered over 18 kg of suspected synthetic drugs during separate operations in Bengaluru and Pune and arrested four people, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday, according to PTI.

Citing the ministry sources, PTI reported, that after receiving intelligence inputs on Aug 25, the DRI officials seized around 14.9 kg of suspected amphetamine from an Indian woman passenger at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station, the ministry said.

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The woman was travelling by train from New Delhi to Bengaluru and was suspected of carrying a large consignment of contraband.

A search of her baggage led to the recovery of seven packets containing a crystalline substance weighing about 14.9 kg. Preliminary testing with a field drug detection kit indicated the substance to be amphetamine.

Three people allegedly involved in the transportation and attempted receipt of the consignment were arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, according to the ministry.

In a separate operation the same day, DRI officials intercepted another Indian woman passenger at Pune Junction Railway Station.

She was travelling from Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

A detailed search of her baggage led to the recovery of about 2.53 kg of a white-yellow crystalline substance purported to be amphetamine, along with MDMA tablets weighing approximately 878 grams gross, the ministry said.

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The seized substances were taken into custody under the provisions of the NDPS Act, and the passenger was arrested.

The latest seizures come as the DRI steps up its efforts to curb the trafficking of synthetic drugs, which have emerged as a growing challenge for enforcement agencies across the country.

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