Painkillers, Abortion Pills, Hand Cleansers: Maharashtra FDA Seizes Illegal Medicines, Drugs In Statewide Crackdown

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its statewide campaign against the illegal sale, storage and manufacture of medicines. Between July 20 and July 24, 2026, the FDA's Drugs Department conducted raids at six locations across Nagpur, Kolhapur, Thane, Akola and Mumbai, seizing medicines and related products worth approximately Rs 3.73 lakh.

In Nagpur, officials raided Skyline Impex on July 20 and seized 1,618 vials of Bacteriostatic Water for Injection valued at Rs 74,610. The vials, marked “For Export Only,” were allegedly misbranded and did not carry mandatory statutory details.

On the same day, the Kolhapur FDA office seized Ayurvedic Vat Churna worth Rs 6,080 during an inspection in Ichalkaranji. The product labels reportedly omitted important information, including the batch number, manufacturer's name and manufacturing licence number.

In Kanhan, Nagpur, a joint operation by the police and FDA on July 21 led to the seizure of 7,174 Pyeevon Spas Plus capsules containing Tramadol, worth Rs 71,740. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway.

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At Prakash Poly Clinic in Kalyan East, a joint FDA and Health Department team seized unlicensed allopathic medicines worth Rs 1,03,610. Two samples were sent for laboratory analysis, following which further legal action will be decided.

In Akola, officials uncovered the illegal possession and sale of medical termination of pregnancy drugs, including Termipil Kit and Gestapro Tablets. Medicines worth Rs 4,914 were seized, and a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

In Mumbai, the FDA raided M/s Jayman Industries in Kalbadevi and seized Ellot Hand Cleanser worth Rs 1,10,777, allegedly manufactured without a valid licence.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the department follows a zero-tolerance policy toward misbranded medicines, unlicensed drug businesses, illegal abortion drug sales and NDPS violations. He added that such enforcement drives would continue across Maharashtra.

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