Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Declared; Check Direct Link And Step To Download Marksheet

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the Kerala Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) Result 2026 today, July 25. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations can now check their scores on the official result portals.

As per the notice on the results page, the PDF button will be enabled at 01:00 PM today, after which students will be able to download the PDF marksheets.

Students will need their roll number and date of birth to access the provisional marksheet online. The supplementary examinations for Class 12 were conducted from June 29 to July 3, 2026.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Official Websites

Students can check their results on the following websites after the declaration:

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct result link to check Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 have been made available below:

How To Check Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit results.hse.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the SAY / Improvement Examination link.

link. Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result.

Step 5: Download and print the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Students should collect the original marksheet from their respective schools after the results are announced.

How To Check Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Via SMS

Candidates can also access their results through SMS by sending the following message to 56263:

**KERALA12 <Registration Number>**

The result will be sent to the registered mobile number via SMS.

How To Check Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 Through Mobile App

The result can also be accessed using the PRD LIVE mobile application. Students need to download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, enter their roll number and date of birth, and view their scores. This option can be useful if the official websites experience heavy traffic after the announcement.

Kerala Plus Two Main Result 2026

The Kerala DHSE declared the Class 12 main examination results on May 26, 2026. The overall pass percentage stood at 77.97%, with 4,52,437 students appearing for the examination. A total of 30,561 students secured A+ grades in all subjects.

Among the streams, Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 84.52%, followed by Commerce at 74.74% and Humanities at 66.38%.

Girls outperformed boys in the examination, registering a pass percentage of 86.89%, compared with 68.41% for boys.

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