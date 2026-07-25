Pune Dam Water Level Today: Khadakwasla Reaches 100% Capacity, PMC Increases Water Release

Khadakwasla Dam has reached 100% storage capacity, prompting the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to increase water discharge into the Mutha River and issue a public safety advisory for residents living along the river.

According to the latest reservoir data released by the PMC at 11:00 a.m. on July 25, Khadakwasla Dam is at 100% capacity, while Pavana Dam was closely behind 97.18%. Khadakwasla reached full capacity several weeks earlier than last year following sustained rainfall across the Western Ghats.

Controlled water release operations have also begun at Mulshi Dam, which currently stands at 87.90% capacity with a discharge of 10,00 cusecs.

Among Pune's key reservoirs, Pavana is at 97.18% storage capacity, followed by Mulshi (87.90%), Panshet (87.32%), Varasgaon (81.60%) and Temghar (65.24%).

The reservoirs have filled rapidly over the past few weeks due to sustained monsoon rainfall across the Western Ghats.

Latest Pune Dam Water Levels

Dam Storage Khadakwasla 100 Temghar 65.24 Panshet 87.32 Varasgaon 81.60 Pavana 97.18 Mulshi 87.90

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PMC Increases Water Release From Khadakwasla Dam

On July 25, 2026, the PMC has also issued an urgent public advisory due to the rapid rise in the dam's water level at the Khadakwasla Dam, caused by heavy downpours across its catchment areas.

At exactly 10:00 AM this morning, the discharge through the spillway of Khadakwasla Dam into the Mutha River bed will be increased by 4,708 cusecs, bringing the total discharge to 6,643 cusecs.

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“The discharge rate may be further increased or decreased depending on rainfall and inflow. Everyone is requested not to enter the river channel. Any materials or livestock present in the riverbed should be moved immediately. Residents in low-lying areas should be informed, and appropriate measures should be taken. Everyone is urged to exercise due caution and vigilance,” it said in an advisory.

Pune Weather Forecast

Pune is expected to witness mostly cloudy skies with light rain through July 31. Temperatures are likely to remain between 22°C and 30°C, with no weather warnings currently in effect.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) released rainfall data recorded by weather stations under its Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) project as part of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) network. According to the data, Khadakwasla recorded the highest rainfall of 21 mm in the last 24 hours. Among PMC ward offices, Aundh-Baner received the highest rainfall at 15 mm, followed by Warje-Karvenagar and Sinhagad Road with 11.6 mm each, Kothrud-Bavdhan (10.4 mm) and Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori (10 mm). Other areas recorded light to moderate rainfall during the period.

PMC has urged residents to avoid entering the Mutha River channel and to follow official updates, as discharge levels may be revised depending on rainfall and inflows.

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