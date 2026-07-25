Assam Flood Death Count Rises To 62, Over Seven Lakh Affected Across 12 Districts

The flood situation in Assam has worsened as the death toll from the ongoing monsoon deluge has risen to 62, with heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers continuing to affect several parts of the state. More than 7 lakh people across 12 districts have been impacted by the floods, prompting authorities to intensify rescue and relief operations, reported NDTV.

The widespread flooding has severely affected low-lying areas, residential zones and rural communities as major rivers continue to swell due to persistent rainfall. Rising water levels have increased the risk of further flooding in vulnerable regions, creating challenges for both residents and emergency response teams.

The agricultural sector has suffered significant damage, with 56,606.777 hectares of crop area submerged under floodwaters. The destruction has raised concerns over farmers' livelihoods and the long-term impact on agricultural production in affected areas.

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Rescue operations are underway on a war footing. On Friday, teams from the NDRF, SDRF and local administration evacuated nearly 1,000 people from stranded areas to safety, as per the reports.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a video posted on X, said, "On July 18 and 19, Nagaland got excessive rainfall, particularly in Mon, Mokokchung and Wokha districts. At the same time, the Saurideo district of Assam also got excessive rainfall. As a result, a large area of the districts of Charaideo and Sivasagar got submerged. The situation is very, very pathetic and dangerous."

He added, "We are working day and night. We have received assistance from the Army. We have received assistance from the Air Force. We have received assistance from the NDRF. And along with our team of officials and our team of workers, everybody is cooperating with us in this situation. It is a situation which is beyond description. Home Minister Amit Shah called me yesterday. He is putting a central team on July 25 to assess the damage. Meanwhile, we will continue with our relief operation and we will continue to reach the unreached areas."

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