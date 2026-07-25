Delhi Police Use Food Wrappers To Trace Restaurants Sending Meals To Jantar Mantar: Report

Delhi Police officials are using discarded food wrappers, packaging materials and other waste collected from the Jantar Mantar protest site to identify restaurants, cafes and cloud kitchens allegedly supplying food to demonstrators., as per a report by The Indian Express.

The move comes amid heightened security measures around the protest venue, where supporters have been arranging meals, snacks and water for participants.

According to The Indian Express report, police personnel visited several eateries, checked recent order records and delivery logs, and sought details of bulk food supplies sent to the protest site. Some restaurant owners said they were asked to provide information about paid orders as well as free food distributions made for protesters.

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One outlet owner claimed that their establishment had been sending around 800 food items daily to Jantar Mantar for several days and that police traced the outlet through packaging found at the protest location. Officials also questioned staff members about large orders placed through online food delivery platforms, including Swiggy and Zomato.

Some food business operators alleged that police advised them to stop sending meals and refreshments to the protest site. They claimed that large-scale orders made through delivery applications were being treated as potential "red flags". At least one cafe reportedly removed social media posts offering free refreshments and support facilities for protesters after a police visit, according to The Indian Express.

The food support network at Jantar Mantar has grown since the beginning of the demonstration, with volunteers, supporters from different parts of India and overseas, and local businesses arranging supplies through direct deliveries and online platforms. Protesters have also reportedly distributed surplus food to people outside a nearby hospital.

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Delhi Police, however, denied reports of any ban on food delivery services in New Delhi. The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory clarifying that restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, were in place for security reasons, but no official order prohibited food delivery operations.

The restrictions are linked to the ongoing Jantar Mantar protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Authorities have cited public safety and law-and-order concerns while maintaining security arrangements around the protest area.

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