Is The Cockroach Janata Party Getting Foreign Funds? Here's What The Centre Says

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that it had no information to share regarding allegations of foreign funding or overseas involvement in protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. Responding to a question during a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “I have no information to share on this matter.”

The protests are being led by the recently formed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which launched its agitation on June 6 after party founder Abhijeet Dipke returned to India from the United States.

The CJP has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for alleged paper leaks and irregularities in competitive examinations. “If the government wants a solution to the protest, the only solution is the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan,” Dipke said on Friday.

The protesters are also seeking greater accountability in the examination system, reforms in recruitment and entrance tests, and stronger safeguards against paper leaks.

The agitation gained national attention after climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest and began an indefinite hunger strike on June 28. He ended the fast on July 23 following written assurances from the Centre. Despite Wangchuk ending his hunger strike, the CJP has said its protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Pradhan resigns.

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The Centre has announced several measures in recent days, including fast-track courts for paper-leak cases and proposed legislation to address examination-related irregularities.

The announcements, along with increased political engagement with the protesters, indicated a significant shift in the government's response to the agitation. What was initially treated as a limited protest has now prompted negotiations, policy assurances and a more visible effort by the Centre to address the demonstrators' demands.

ALSO READ: Wangchuk Rejects 'Deal' With Centre Charge, Says Ended Fast Fearing Crackdown Like Ladakh

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