Wangchuk Rejects 'Deal' With Centre Charge, Says Ended Fast Fearing Crackdown Like Ladakh

Activist Sonam Wangchuk rejected allegations of striking a "deal" with the Centre and said he ended his 26-day hunger strike only after securing a written assurance as he feared an imminent crackdown on protesters in Delhi, recalling the 2025 firing on youths in Ladakh, and wanted to prevent any violence against students.

In a YouTube video posted late Friday night, Wangchuk said he agreed to end his indefinite fast only after the Centre gave a written assurance that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters.

He explained that he did not demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during negotiations because his priority was to prevent any legal actions against protesters.

He also rejected allegations that he had compromised with the government.

"Last night around midnight, I was told the ministers had agreed to give the assurance in writing. I was in a hurry because the situation in Delhi was such; there was apprehension that a major crackdown could happen.

"I was watching reports and was reminded of September 24, 2025, when police and CRPF personnel mercilessly fired at the youth of Ladakh. I was afraid something similar could happen here. I felt that if I ended my fast and appealed for peace, perhaps the situation could be diffused," he said.

Responding to criticism over ending his fast in the presence of Union ministers, Wangchuk said those questioning his decision were unaware of the circumstances he faced after being shifted from the protest site.

"If I had to make a deal, would I have remained hungry for 26 days? Could I not have struck a deal sitting in an air-conditioned room instead of fasting in Delhi's heat?" he asked.

He alleged that after being taken to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, he was treated "like a prisoner", claiming he was denied free movement, prevented from meeting visitors and not allowed to keep a mobile phone or laptop.

"It was like being in North Korea," he said, adding that even after the Delhi High Court allowed him to shift to Medanta Hospital, he was allegedly prevented from leaving Safdarjung Hospital for several hours.

Wangchuk said his foremost concern throughout the negotiations wit the Union ministers was to ensure that students participating in the agitation did not face violence or legal action.

He said this was also why he did not insist on Pradhan's resignation during the talks, expressing confidence that the demand would eventually be realised through the movement.

"My focus was that students should not suffer. My main concern was legal action and FIRs. I did not think it was necessary for me personally to secure the minister's resignation," he said.

According to Wangchuk, Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital and agreed to positively consider compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak, besides holding a discussion in Parliament on accountability and reforms in the examination system.

However, he said the ministers were initially unwilling to provide a written assurance that no cases would be filed against peaceful protesters.

"They initially agreed to compensation and discussion in Parliament but were not ready to assure that no cases would be filed against protesting students. They offered only a verbal assurance. I insisted on a written assurance and did not relent until they agreed," he said.

Wangchuk also said he had hoped to end his fast in the presence of MPs, members of the Cockroach Janta Party and representatives from Ladakh, but claimed many of them were not allowed to meet him before the ministers arrived late at night.

"The biggest sorrow in my heart is that my colleagues, the students and the MPs who had come to support me could not be present when I ended my fast," he said.

Wangchuk ended his hunger strike shortly after midnight on Thursday after the Centre gave a written assurance that it was positive about not registering cases against peaceful protesters, would hold a detailed discussion in Parliament on examination reforms and paper leaks, and was positively considering compensation for families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak.

He had been on an indefinite fast since June 28 after joining the Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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