ZEN Technologies Q1 Results Today: Time, Dividend, Earnings Call Schedule, Share Price

ZEN Technologies Ltd. is set to announce its Q1 FY27 results on Saturday, July 25. Investors will closely watch the defence company's order pipeline, margins, management commentary and outlook, alongside any dividend announcement. The small arms manufacturing company is also a leader in providing counter-drone solutions for safeguarding borders, critical infrastructures etc. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Zen Technologies also has offices in India, UAE and USA.

Here's everything you need to know about ZEN Technologies' Q1 FY27 schedule.

ZEN Technologies Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 17, ZEN Technologies has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 25, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company has not indicated whether it will consider a dividend along with the June-quarter results. Zen Technologies announced its latest final dividend of Rs 1.00 per equity share on May 1, 2026, alongside its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026

ZEN Technologies Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company also announced that it will hold an earnings conference call with analysts and investors on Monday, July 27, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the Q1 FY27 performance of the company.

ZEN Technologies Q1 Results: What To Watch In Q1 FY27

Investors will closely monitor the following factors in the June quarter to assess the company's business momentum and outlook:

Order inflows and execution

Defence exports

Counter-drone business

EBITDA margins

Management guidance

Order book update

ZEN Technologies Share Price Performance

Shares of ZEN Technologies have declined around 1.3% over the past five trading sessions and are down about 7% in the last month. However, the stock has gained approximately 35% over the past six months and is up 28% on a year-to-date basis. Despite the recent recovery, the stock remains down about 8% over the past year.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 2,024 on June 22, 2026, and its 52-week low of Rs 1,223 on Jan. 14, 2026, on the NSE.

ZEN Technologies Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window has remained closed from July 1, 2026, and will reopen 48 hours after the financial results are made public, in accordance with the company's Code of Conduct.

ZEN Technologies Q4 FY26 Results

ZEN Technologies' net profit dropped 68.8% to Rs 31.5 crore in Q4, compared with Rs 101.1 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for Q4 FY26 was Rs 178.08 crore, 45.2% year-on-year down from Rs 324.97 crore in Q4 FY25. Its consolidated EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 73.69 crore.

Investors will compare the June-quarter performance with the weak March quarter to gauge whether execution and profitability have begun to recover.

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