NEET Protest Violence: Kolkata Police File Six FIRs, Probe Attacks On Media

A major student protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination process turned violent in central Kolkata on Friday, leading to the police registering six separate First Information Reports (FIRs) following violent clashes that erupted during a massive student protest over the NEET exam row in the city's Esplanade area on Friday, reported NDTV.

Five of the FIRs were filed specifically in connection with targeted attacks on media personnel covering the rally, while the police registered a sixth suo motu case to investigate the broader rioting.

Multiple on-duty reporters sustained injuries during the chaos, prompting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met injured journalists and condemned the violence, assuring strict action against those responsible. Law enforcement agencies are currently scanning extensive video footage and news feeds to identify the attackers.

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The clashes broke out between protesters and police at Esplanade's Dorina Crossing. The confrontation began as the rally approached its final point and police attempted to clear road blockades and prevent protesters from moving beyond barricades, as per The Indian Express.

The protest march, organised by student groups, demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accountability from the National Testing Agency (NTA), and action over alleged paper leaks and examination-related irregularities.

According to a PTI report, a senior police officer stated that security forces were forced to use batons to disperse the protesters.

Tensions escalated when some protesters allegedly attempted to break police barricades. Reports said stones, shoes and bottles were thrown at law enforcement personnel during the clashes.

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Police deployed the Rapid Action Force and used a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd towards Rani Rashmoni Avenue. Authorities also took measures to restore traffic movement in the area.

According to police officials, the situation rapidly dissolved into a tense standoff after rumours of "outsiders" infiltrating the rally triggered infighting among the protesters.

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