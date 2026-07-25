Q1 Results Live: Dodla Dairy Profit Down 35%; IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, ZEN Tech, Birla Corp In Focus
Track Q1 FY27 earnings live as IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, ZEN Technologies, Birla Corp, Vedant Fashions and 20+ firms announce June quarter results, guidance and key updates.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 25, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several majors such as IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, ZEN Technologies, Birla Corp and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
At least 20+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Tuesday. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Saturday, July 25, 2026.
Q1 Results Live: Dodla Dairy Net Profit Falls 35.4%
Dodla Dairy Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit down 35.4% at Rs 40.6 crore vs Rs 62.9 crore
- Revenue up 19% at Rs 1,198 crore vs Rs 1,007 crore
- EBITDA down 21.4% at Rs 64.9 crore vs Rs 82.5 crore
- EBITDA margin at 5.4% vs 8.2% YoY
- To acquire a 2% stake in Sids Farm for Rs 11.6 crore.
Q1 Results Live: Hello And Welcome!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s Q1FY27 earnings liveblog. I'm Yukta, and I'll take you through the all the earnings scheduled for today.
Companies scheduled to announce their earnings on July 21 include: AU Small Finance Bank, Five-Star Business Finance, IDFC First Bank, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, SBFC Finance, SKP Securities, Birla Corporation, Exxaro Tiles, ZEN Technologies, FCS Software Solutions, Dodla Dairy, Vedant Fashions, Mercury Laboratories, Oxygenta Pharmaceutical, 3P Land Holdings, Disha Resources, High Energy Batteries India, Lexoraa Industries, Nila Infrastructures, Sacheta Metals, Seshasayee Paper and Boards, Surana Solar, Suryalata Spinning Mills, Sea TV Network, and Veronica Production.
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